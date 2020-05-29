Sister Wives’ star Meri Brown unbothered after fan suggest she learn to do her makeup

Meri Brown is unbothered after a fan suggested she learn how to do her makeup properly. The Sister Wives’ star is perfectly comfortable in her skin and isn’t letting the trolls diss her style.

The TLC personality has been keeping fans entertained during the coronavirus pandemic. Meri has been posting selfies trying to share a positive vibe with her followers.

Fan criticizes Meri’s makeup style

Meri shared a selfie of her in nature. She captioned the Instagram post with the Ralph Waldo Emerson quote, “Adopt the pace of nature: Her secret is patience.” Meri used several hashtags highlighting her mood, including loving one’s self, being happy in nature, running, and living her life.

The photo immediately became flooded with mostly positive comments. Meri’s followers were praising her look, praising her demeanor, and asking questions about her sweatshirt from LuLaRoe.

Not everyone was so warm and friendly. One troll chose to tell Meri that she needed to seek professional help to learn how to do her makeup properly. Not the nicest thing to say, but it didn’t faze Meri.

The always polite Sister Wives star replied to the troll, but kept is positive. She told the hater that she feels great and thanked the hater.

Meri wasn’t the only one who stood up to the nasty commenter. Her followers also had Meri’s back, pointing out how rude the remark was to say. Some Meri fans even got a little nasty with the troll.

The cryptic social media messages

Meri has been posting a lot of cryptic messages on social media lately. Fans are convinced her words have a deeper meaning – especially one post where she was not wearing her wedding ring.

The rumor mill has been buzzing that Meri has left husband, Kody Brown. Since then, every single message Meri has posted gets scrutinized by social media sleuths hoping to find out the truth.

On one Instagram Story, Meri featured a quote that said, “When you come out of the storm, you won’t be the same person that walked in. That’s what the storm is all about.” The message is adding more fuel to the rumors that Meri is finally free of Kody.

Another post spoke about not having the ability to control anyone but herself or make someone be who they are not.

Yes, Meri Brown has been sharing some interesting posts on social media. However, she is not here for trolls or haters making mean comments. One user who told Meri that she needed help with her makeup found that out.

What do you think of Meri’s makeup style?

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus on TLC.