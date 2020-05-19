Meri Brown shuts down the bed and breakfast citing the coronavirus pandemic as she worries for the safety of her staff and guests

Meri Brown has decided to shut down her bed and breakfast due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Sister Wives star is worried about the safety of her staff and guests.

Lizzie’s Heritage Inn in Utah will remain closed until Meri feels her staff and guests are not at risk of contracting COVID-19. The timing of her decision is interesting since lockdowns are being lifted and things are reopening with restrictions.

Meri shared her decision to shut down Lizzie’s Heritage Inn

The reality TV personality used Instagram to reveal her news over the weekend. Meri began by letting her followers know she has been keeping a close eye on the pandemic and the Utah health guidelines the past few weeks.

“At this time as things seem to be loosening up a bit, I’ve been putting some deep thought into how to move forward with the B&B,” she shared.

Meri continued, “In the interest and safety of my staff, in particular my sweet mom who so graciously and lovingly welcomes all our guests on a daily basis, as well as the local southern Utah community, we will not be accepting any bookings until further notice.”

Meri made it clear she was doing her part to stop the spread of COVID-19. The family-run inn is part of a small community. It is extremely important to Meri and those people who work for her.

“As a small, family-run inn, I appreciate all your continued kindness and support. Thank you for your patience during these unprecedented times. The inn and staff miss the guests that keep our home so lively, and we look forward to when we can all commune safely together again. @lizzies_heritage_inn,” Meri ended her message.

Rumors of marital woes and financial troubles

Meri choosing to close her inn comes as rumors are heating up that she is leaving husband, Kody Brown. There is also speculation the Brown family is having more financial troubles than what played out during Season 14 of Sister Wives.

Now, with the closing of the inn, and the fate of the reality TV show up in the air, the Brown family money problems could get worse.

Meri doesn’t appear to be having money issues. She has an excellent net worth based on two businesses that have nothing to do with the family or reality TV.

Even if the bed and breakfast is closed for a couple of months, Meri will be fine. The community is a big supporter of Lizzie’s Heritage Inn.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus at TLC.