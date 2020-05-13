Is Meri Brown leaving Kody Brown? Sister Wives fans speculate about possible split after Meri posts photo without wedding ring

With the most recent season of Sister Wives dealing with the non-stop in-fighting between Kody Brown and his wives, many wondered if any of them were ready to call it quits – especially Meri Brown.

Kody and Meri admitted that their relationship was dead, but they remained married due to their vows and family.

However, a new photo that Meri Brown posted on Instagram with an interesting quote has fans wondering if she finally left Kody.

Is Meri Brown leaving Kody Brown?

Meri Brown posted a beautiful picture on her Instagram page and she looked happy – something she hasn’t seemed to be for a long time.

She then posted a very interesting quote as her caption, attributed to former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt.

“You gain strength, courage, and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. Do the thing you think you cannot do.”

On top of the happy and contented expression, as well as the quote about doing something you don’t think you can do, Meri wasn’t wearing her wedding ring.

That is what really got Sister Wives fans asking if Meri Brown was finally leaving Kody Brown and his perceived gaslighting and emotional abuse behind.

Sister Wives fans chime in on photo

Remember, Meri Brown was Kody’s first wife and the only legal wife for many years. However, when he met Robyn and wanted to adopt her children, Kody divorced Meri, although they remained married spiritually.

Recently, their relationship fell apart. Meri was caught romancing someone online that turned out to be a catfish.

As if that wasn’t humiliating enough, Kody has recently blamed Meri for everything, from antagonizing the relationship of the family to the fact he claimed he never knew who Meri really was despite being married to her for decades.

Many fans feel that it is time for Meri to leave the toxic relationship with Kody and they reached out after she posted this photo.

One Instagram follower asked if Meri was still on Sister Wives. Another mentioned that it would be great if she left and then got her own reality show as a spin-off where it showed her adjusting to life outside a group marriage.

When another user claimed to know that Meri Brown was still “with her family and on the show,” a fourth then chimed in with the comment that Meri wasn’t wearing her wedding ring in the photograph.

Meri had both hands in front of her, clenching onto her jacket, and it was clear that there was no ring. What does this mean? Fans will have to keep tuning in to Sister Wives to know for sure.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus from TLC.