Meri Brown snubs Kody Brown on 30th anniversary, Sister Wives star admits hard feelings

The proof that Sister Wives stars Kody Brown and Meri Brown’s relationship is dead was pounded home this week.

On April 21, 1990, Kody and Meri had their 30th wedding anniversary. Not only did they not celebrate it together, but Meri completely snubbed her husband of 30 years.

It comes as no surprise that Meri Brown didn’t celebrate her 30th anniversary with Kody Brown this year.

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, quarantines, and social distancing issues, it wasn’t likely to happen. Kody is rumored to be living with Robyn Brown during isolation.

However, it was just two weeks ago that Kody Brown made an effort to celebrate his 26th wedding anniversary with Christine Brown. The two celebrated by doing some remodeling work in her home.

For Meri Brown, there was no celebration. The two didn’t even acknowledge their milestone on social media.

Instead, Meri celebrated the day with her puppy, posting a photo of the two of them with the comment “Puppy life…. Can it get any better??”

Meri Brown didn’t stop there. She then went on to post a bunch of quotes on Instagram.

Meri Brown shades Kody Brown and admits ‘hard feelings’

Some of the quotes that Meri Brown posted were self-reflective.

“You don’t always need a plan. Sometimes you just need to breathe, trust, let go, and see what happens.”

“Only when we are brave enough to explore the darkness will we discover the infinite power of our light. – Brené Brown.”

She also posted a photo of a coffee cup with the quote: “Remember to take care of yourself. You can’t pour from an empty cup.”

The couple of 30 years admitted that their relationship has not been the best in recent years. It all started when Kody divorced Meri so he could marry Robyn and then Meri was caught in a catfishing scandal.

This season on Sister Wives, the two bared their souls. While Meri seemed to miss what they had, Kody didn’t seem to care about what they had and lost at all.

Meri Brown said that she mourned the loss of what she and Kody had. However, Kody said that he “regrets” what the two had.

Kody went on to say that they had a fast courtship and he never knew what he was getting into. It just seems strange that it took him almost 30 years to realize this.

Meri, on the other hand, said that their relationship is “dead, it’s gone, it’s over.”