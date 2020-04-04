Sister Wives: Meri Brown finally admits relationship with Kody Brown is over

After a lot of talk about the struggles between Kody Brown and Meri, it is finally over. The Sister Wives cast members have revealed their relationship is over with.

During a marriage counseling session, Meri, 49, said that their relationship has ended.

“People ask me all the time why I don’t leave,” Meri said. “The relationship between he and I is gone, it’s dead, it’s over.”

Meri and Kody talk relationship

Kody married Meri when she was 19 years old, 30 years ago.

Since then, Kody has married three other women. The most recent marriage was to Robyn, and he divorced Meri legally so he could legally marry Robyn to adopt her kids.

Things just got worse.

Meri got caught in an online relationship with someone. That ended up a catfishing experience, and things just spiraled out of control.

Kody Brown then said something hateful and spiteful.

He said it was a “very fast courtship. I didn’t know who I was marrying. I am just done with hearing how I am wrong.”

So, Kody Brown is saying it took him 30 years to realize who he married? It seems more like Kody has moved on to the next shiny thing (Robyn) and can never, ever see himself in the wrong.

The Sister Wives family

While Meri and Kody believe that their relationship is over with, that does not mean she is going anywhere.

Meri admitted that Kody refuses to even work on moving forward and working things out.

“I can never be honest because she’s unable to move away from being the victim,” Kody said, once again believing that he’s the only one who has been wronged here.

Their religion believes that families are together forever. There is also the fact that their religion believes that if they split, Meri won’t move on to the afterlife with her family.

The kids of all the Sister Wives mothers look at all four women as their moms. Meri and Kody Brown might not have their relationship intact anymore, but their kids are still there for both parents.

After Kody married Meri in 1990, he moved on to marry Janelle in 1993, Christine in 1994, and Robyn in 2014.

The fact that Kody and Meri have only one daughter in Mariah and he has multiple daughters with his other wives should tell fans all they need to know about how Kody has always looked at Meri Brown.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.