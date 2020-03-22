Meri Brown urges Sister Wives fans to reach out and help each other during coronavirus shutdown

With the whole world feeling the effects of coronavirus, celebrities from all types of industries are sending fans advice and encouragement.
Sister Wives star Meri Brown is no exception. In an Instagram post made yesterday, she offered some words of hope for her fans and followers.
The kind Meri Brown post
The post featured a graphic of two hands reaching for each other with the phrase “friends supporting friends” written in the middle.
Meri’s caption really captured hearts.
“In this crazy world of social distancing, I think it’s super important to have social media connections.
Take a minute to reach out…make sure your friends, colleagues, customers, neighbors are ok and have what they need.”
It’s a great message for all of us, a reminder to keep an eye on vulnerable members of our communities.
“There are so many people who need support, whether it be kindness and empathy, or food and financial,” Meri said. “There’s something everyone needs, and there’s something everyone can give. We just have to make those connections.”
Fans were happy t hear from Meri and loved the positive message.
“Well said Meri!” one wrote. “I pray for everyone in this world that they will put aside differences and love each other. God will see us through this. Meri, I love seeing you on Sister Wives. God bless you and your family. Oh and congratulations on the upcoming daughter in law.”
View this post on Instagram
In this crazy world of uncertainty and social distancing, I think it's super important to have Social Media Connections. Take a minute to reach out, not just via text, because we do that all the time anyway. REALLY connect. Make sure your friends, colleagues, customers, neighbors, are ok and have what they need. There are so many people who need support, whether it be kindness and empathy, or food and financial. There's something everyone needs, and there's something everyone can give. We just have to make those connections to be mutual beneficial. There are so many people who are out of jobs right now and nobody really knows how long that will last. In talking to many people, I know there are people out there who want to support you and your side hustle, so you can keep providing for your family. So be vulnerable, ask for help, get the word out that you have a business that could bless someone else. What is your side hustle? Share with us here, and/or join this new FB group Friends Supporting Friends. Join us and let's be friends and support each other! The world feels uncertain right now, but one thing I'm certain of, we will pull through this! This won't last forever! 💙💙💙 #FriendsSupportingFriends #TogetherWeAreStronger #LivingMyWhy #BecauseICan
The Brown family has changed plans due to the pandemic
Like the rest of us, March hasn’t gone to plan for the Browns. Meri originally planned to be on a cruise for her company at this time. However, it was canceled due to the pandemic.
Instead, she’s spent the past few days catching up on housework and chatting on social media with friends.
Meri’s sister-wife Christine has been spending her quarantined time with her kids, including Maddie Brush, her husband Caleb, and their young children, Axel and Evangalynn.
Christine just posted a photo of the crew all in face masks. A few days ago, she showed fans sweet pics of her daughter Truely playing with Axel and Evie.
Janelle Brown, Kody’s second wife, has also been staying home and recently shared photos from a snowstorm.
Kody himself and fourth wife Robyn have been quieter on social media. I think it’s safe to say that they’re also practicing their social distancing skills.
Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC
Leave a Reply