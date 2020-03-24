Is Robyn from Sister Wives pregnant?

People watching the new season of Sister Wives are seeing the Brown family moving to Flagstaff and many have a conspiracy theory.

Some fans seem to think that Robyn Brown is pregnant and the reason that Kody is wanting to get her a big house is that a new baby is on the way.

Well, that rumor is fan speculation and there is one big reason to understand that it isn’t true.

Is Robyn Brown from Sister Wives pregnant?

Fans are watching new episodes of Sister Wives and they believe Kody Brown is favoring his newest wife and getting her a big house.

The thought is that she is pregnant and the big house is to expand the family.

See, some fans even believe that Robyn is “hiding her baby bump” on the episodes to keep fans in the dark about the pregnancy.

However, here is the real deal.

The episodes of Sister Wives that fans are watching right now were filmed last year.

Fans are watching Robyn allegedly “hiding her baby bump” and other fans are wondering if Kody is going to buy her the big house for the new baby.

They already bought the house.

As mentioned, this all happened last year.

If Robyn was pregnant during filming and was hiding a baby bump, that baby would already be here right now. Robyn never had another baby, so that shoots that theory down very quickly.

Is Robyn planning on another baby?

In an interview from last year with In Touch Weekly, one of Robyn’s friends (Kendra Pollard-Parra) said that she was not planning to have another baby at all.

Robyn is 41 and her friend said the last pregnancy was very difficult.

“No, Robyn is not having another baby. She had a really hard pregnancy the last time around and she gained a ton of weight. She already has breathing issues so she has a really hard time losing weight,” she said.

This season has been running rampant with the “baby bump” rumors, and at the end of the day, these are just insulting comments by viewers about a woman struggling with her weight after her last pregnancy.

Of course, this is not unusual for fans of television shows who like to yell out pregnancy rumors every time an actress gains a little weight — which also likely leads to many of the eating disorders in Hollywood.

Robyn was not pregnant in 2019 when this season of Sister Wives was filmed, but that won’t stop people from assuming things.