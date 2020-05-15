Meri Brown’s net worth: Sister Wives star would do just fine without Kody Brown

Meri Brown’s net worth is a lot more than fans could have ever imagined. The Sister Wives star would do just fine without her reportedly estranged husband, Kody Brown.

The TLC personality has been making headlines lately for drama with Kody. Fans watched the two fight continuously on the most recent season of Sister Wives.

Now a social media photo has sparked rumors Meri may be leaving Kody because she was not wearing her wedding ring.

Meri has stayed quiet on the state of her relationship. She has been sharing cryptic messages on social media about strength, courage, and confidence, which fans assume about her and Kody.

If Meri soon exits Brown family, she will not be struggling for money. Oh yes, the reality TV star has quite a nice net worth.

Meri Brown Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Meri Brown’s net worth is $400,000. No, it is not Kardashian level money, but it does mean Meri is sitting pretty.

Two businesses have added to Meri’s fortune significantly.

Meri has been a LuLaRoe retailer since 2016. The brand allows her to earn a commission off of sales. In 2019, Meri was considered a top consultant, earning a spot on LuLaRoe’s annual cruise for top earners.

To qualify for the vacation perk, Meri had to sell over $12,000 for four consecutive months. Which means she makes a nice bank from LuLaRoe. Meri’s reality TV status certainly helps her sell the brand.

Meri also runs bed and breakfast in Utah called Lizzie’s Heritage Inn. The establishment has a five-star rating on Google and is considered one of the top places to stay in Utah.

Guests pay $125 to $155 for a room per night. The profits all go into Meri’s net worth.

She funded bed and breakfast all on her own, which means Meri does not have to share with any other Brown family members.

Sister Wives income

The entire Brown family earns income from Sister Wives reality TV show. Good Housekeeping reported before the start of Season 13, the family earned around $40,000 per episode.

Sister Wives Season 15 fate is still up in the air.

If the show does get another season, the pay won’t add to Meri Brown’s net worth because it all goes to a family fund. Yes, Meri earns money off it, but it is not solely hers like her other two business ventures.

Meri Brown’s net worth proves she doesn’t need any support from Kody Brown. Whether the two stay together or not, Meri is going to be just fine.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus on TLC.