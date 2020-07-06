Kody Brown returns to Instagram, Sister Wives fans attack him for mistreating Meri

Kody Brown returned to Instagram to celebrate the July 4th holiday. Furious Sister Wives fans used his message to attack him for mistreating Meri.

There is no question fans are Team Meri regarding the drama involving her and Kody. While he was celebrating Independence Day for the USA, fans were praising Meri for her independence.

Although neither Meri nor Kody have publicly commented on the state of their spiritual marriage, the rumor mill has been buzzing that she finally left him.

Meri has been showing a new side of herself on social media. She is confident and happy. Meri is focused on her two businesses and her daughter, Mariah.

Kody shares July 4th message on freedom

Like many people, Kody celebrated the national holiday over the weekend by sharing a message on Instagram.

Kody shared a quote from former President Ronald Reagan talking about passing freedom onto children. The message stated if it is not passed on, people will be telling kids in the future what it was like “in the United States when men were free.”

The Sister Wives star captioned the photo and message, “Happy Independence Day! I ask myself, “What is the next right move?”

His caption got fans riled up for a couple of reasons. One is the quote from President Reagan, which got users expressing their political opinions. There was a lot of disagreement on the topic, especially the current state of affairs.

Fans use the Instagram post to blast Kody over Meri

The other reason fans were in fighting mode is because Sister Wives viewers are super protective of Meri. One fan blasted Kody for the way he treated Meri last season on the TLC show.

The user slammed him for only being concerned with Robyn and their children. Kody was accused of completely forgetting about Meri and their daughter Mariah.

Speaking of Mariah, one user slammed Kody for not choosing his words carefully when talking about Meri. He called the marriage a mistake, and the user reminded Kody he is essentially saying Mariah was too.

It was not cool of him to not be thinking of how his words impact Mariah or furthermore, not care.

There was even a user who suggested Meri do a wedding dress burning photo to celebrate her getting away from Kody. That was something fans were behind 100 percent.

TLC has not officially renewed Sister Wives for Season 15. However, a slip of the tongue from Christine Brown has sparked buzz the show is filming and will return this year.

Will Meri Brown be on Season 15? Will she and Kody ever reveal they are over? Is the family moving again?

Those are only some of the burning questions fans hope are answered next season.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus on TLC.