Janelle Brown busts Sister Wives rumor that Kody Brown is quaratining with Robyn and avoiding other wives

Janelle Brown just proved that Kody Brown is still seeing his wives despite the quarantine. She shared a photo of him and their daughter and a photo of the sunset they watched as a family.

Some Sister Wives fans believed that Kody had chosen to stay with Robyn amid the coronavirus pandemic. The cracks run deep in the Brown family, but not deep enough to keep a dad away from his children and their mothers.

Kody spends time with Janelle

There has been heavy speculation that throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Kody Brown has preferred to be with Robyn Brown over his other wives.

That is not the case, though. Janelle Brown shared photos of what the family does for nights out. They are no longer planned around events, but now, they are about driving around and watching sunsets, getting takeout, and enjoying the time spent together.

Rotations within the family may have changed, but Kody is still spending time with his wives and children. Janelle seems to still be head over heels for her man, even joking about his settling into boots and a truck because of where they live.

She said, in part, “And why yes, Kody has transitioned to boots and a truck 😀”

Will Sister Wives return?

While there hasn’t been an official announcement about Season 15 of Sister Wives, it was confirmed accidentally by Christine Brown.

The cracks within the Brown family have been visible for several seasons now. Following Meri Brown and her catfish incident, things have been up in the air. The wives aren’t as keen to be together anymore and there are trust issues to work through.

Viewers want to see what has been going on with the family during the quarantine and coronavirus pandemic, especially with rumors circulating that Kody is spending most of his time with Robyn over the other wives.

As of now, there have been no previews or dates thrown out for when the show will return. A lot has been happening in the background though. Janelle and Christine have been sharing their admiration for one another, Ysabel Brown is going through some medical things, and siblings have talked about not getting along.

With all of the internal drama, another season for the Browns is more than plausible.

Sister Wives is expected to return to TLC later this year.