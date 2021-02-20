Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Meri Brown’s daughter, Mariah, tells her she’s proud of her after motivational Instagram post


Meri Brown of Sister Wives
Meri Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

Meri Brown took to Instagram on Friday night to promote positivity, self-improvement, and the “little wins” in life with a long-winded motivational post that included a casual photo of her posing for fans.

Mariah tells Meri she loves her and is proud of her

Meri’s only biological daughter, Mariah, commented on her mom’s inspirational post, simply commenting, “i love you mom. i’m so proud of you.”

Meri wrote back, saying, “I love you!!” followed by five multi-colored hearts.

In Meri’s lengthy post, she said, “The past year has been, well, it’s been a year! I’m sure you can relate!”

monsterscriticsreality

184 197

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Repost from @morebiggy

#tlc #happilyeverafter #90dayfiance #petty #pettymemes ...

View

Feb 20

1 0
Open
Repost from @morebiggy • #tlc #happilyeverafter #90dayfiance #petty #pettymemes #beforethe90days #tlc #tlcnetwork #tlcmemes #👑 #memequeen #90dayfiance #90daysfiance #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayfiancetheotherway #realitytv #realitytvmemes

Repost from @morebiggy

#tlc #happilyeverafter #90dayfiance #petty #pettymemes #beforethe90days #tlc #tlcnetwork #tlcmemes #👑 #memequeen #90dayfiance #90daysfiance #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayfiancetheotherway #realitytv #realitytvmemes ...

1 0

monsterscriticsreality

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

“Ughhhh give it up already! No one cares!” “Clearly you do,” said Clare Crawley 👏🏻 ...

View

Feb 19

6 0
Open
“Ughhhh give it up already! No one cares!” “Clearly you do,” said Clare Crawley 👏🏻 clapping back. 👏🏻 Perhaps fans were more supportive of Clare’s new hairstyles BEFORE they spotted her with Dale again. 🤷🏼‍♀️ Get caught up about the latest on Clare and Dale’s relationship at link in the bio! (📸Pic credit: ABC) . . . . . . #BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #bachelormemes #bachelorspoilers #clarecrawley #dalemoss #drama #realitytv #abc #thebachelorette #chrisharrison #clareanddale #ATFR

“Ughhhh give it up already! No one cares!” “Clearly you do,” said Clare Crawley 👏🏻 clapping back. 👏🏻 Perhaps fans were more supportive of Clare’s new hairstyles BEFORE they spotted her with Dale again. 🤷🏼‍♀️ Get caught up about the latest on Clare and Dale’s relationship at link in the bio!
(📸Pic credit: ABC)
.
.
.
.
.
.
#BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #bachelormemes #bachelorspoilers #clarecrawley #dalemoss #drama #realitytv #abc #thebachelorette #chrisharrison #clareanddale #ATFR ...

6 0

monsterscriticsreality

After months of speculation Kim has filed papers to end her marriage to Kanye. What she’s asking ...

View

Feb 19

2 0
Open
After months of speculation Kim has filed papers to end her marriage to Kanye. What she’s asking for at link in the bio. (📸Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia) . . . . . #KUWTK #kimkardashian #kanyewest #divorce #kimye #kimkardashianwest #kim #keepingup

After months of speculation Kim has filed papers to end her marriage to Kanye. What she’s asking for at link in the bio. (📸Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia)
.
.
.
.
.
#KUWTK #kimkardashian #kanyewest #divorce #kimye #kimkardashianwest #kim #keepingup ...

2 0

Meri continued in her post, “I had some experiences in the past year that really caused me to look inward, look in the mirror, figure some things out, figure ME out. I’ve been taking time to improve myself, do a lot of introspection and self evaluation,” likely alluding to the conflicted relationship between her and Kody.

She goes on to say she’s been reading, listening to podcasts, and meditating.

She then talks about life’s little wins: “I was listening to something this morning, talking about the wins in our lives and how not everything has to be a big win. Life is about the little wins, the small things on the daily. The consistent small steps. The picking yourself up when you fall. Sometimes I look at my days and don’t consider it a win, but I’ve been inspired to find something in each day that is a win.”

She then shared a personal anecdote about her friend helped her in a time of need.

“I was thinking about yesterday and what could be considered it’s win. It was me seeing something that hurt, and that could have caused me to spiral really far and really hard, but in that moment I took to Marco Polo and my BFF, dumped a bit, shed a couple tears, did some self reflection and took some time to myself, and the spiral wasn’t big, it wasn’t deep, and it wasn’t severe. I call that a win,” she shared.

She then shared a motivational message with her fans.

“Celebrate your wins!” She exclaimed. “Celebrate the things you do each day! If your win today is getting out of bed and getting dressed, celebrate yourself for that! If it looks like passing that college exam, yippee, you did it! It doesn’t matter, just celebrate the amazing person you are and the amazing things you do. We’re so often celebrating the things others do (and sisters, don’t stop that because we needs our girls to have our backs) but don’t forget to love and celebrate yourself too, because you deserve it!”

Meri and Mariah haven’t always had a smooth mother-daughter bond

When Mariah came out as gay to the family in 2017, Meri’s initial reaction was not what Mariah had hoped from her mom as Meri sat in shock while other family members hugged and consoled Mariah. Meri’s reaction, or lack thereof, put a strain on their relationship.

There was also the catfish scandal that tore the two apart. Mariah insisted that Meri stop playing the victim and struggled to forgive her.

Then there was that time they clashed in Chicago because Meri offered to throw two wedding showers for Mariah and Audrey, but Mariah defiantly rejected the idea.

Meri was recently seen in a preview clip saying, “I can’t make him love me,” talking about her estranged husband, Kody. Although she has repeatedly tried to convince audiences that she and Kody are still together and things are fine, Kody has recently come out saying otherwise.

Meri’s post was met by followers with both adoration and disappointment about Kody and her staying with him. Many viewers chose to focus on showing their appreciation for Meri and Mariah’s improved relationship in response to Mariah’s comment.

Meri Brown posts on Instagram
Meri’s daughter, Mariah, posted a heartfelt comment on her Instagram post. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown / Instagram

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

Christina Floyd
Latest posts by Christina Floyd (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x