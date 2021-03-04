Sister Wives’ Kody Brown tells follower to ‘grow up,’ fans react

Kody Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

Kody Brown has been quite vocal lately on social media, on his show, Sister Wives, and in interviews. He didn’t hold back when a fan called him out for not facing his issues.

The follower’s tweet was in reply to Kody’s tweet about being “honest and grumpy” and feeling cynical on Sunday, during his weekly live tweet with the family.

Kody’s initial tweet said, “Thanks for joining us. I have to apologize for being grumpy, I’m feeling a bit cynical this season. Plural marriage is my toughest challenge. See you next week. PEACE! #SisterWives.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The follower, who couldn’t bite their tongue, responded to the tweet about being “grumpy” on Wednesday saying, “The difference is that my husband can’t run to another wife’s house and hide for three years! He has to stand up and face the issues.”

She continued, “Marriage is about choosing to love your spouse even when it gets hard. Fix your issues with Meri and all your other issues will be fixed too!”

Kody fired back, quoting and retweeting the follower, saying, “Do you live in my homes? Do you think you know me? Grow up! You are making huge and unknowing assumptions.”

Kody fires back on Twitter. Pic credit: @realkodybrown/Twitter

Fans are seeing ‘grumpy’ Kody

Fans of the show are definitely seeing a different version of Kody this season. Viewers are used to an easy-going, lighthearted Kody (at least that’s what they saw on the show), so this is a shocking change.

Kody’s latest rant follows a series of tweets from Sunday night’s live-tweet where Kody wasn’t shy about speaking his mind and responding to fans. He called out one follower who claimed that the entire community of Flagstaff “dislikes” Kody. He fired back, saying that he feels very welcome in Flagstaff and the residents are “open-minded and friendly.”

Also on Sunday, Kody responded to a fan who suggested he build himself a man cave. Kody commented that he wouldn’t allow himself such an “overindulgence,” as his wives and children need him and that he meditates instead.

Fans react to Kody firing back at a follower

Fans react to Kody. Pic credit: @realkodybrown/Twitter

The Brown family patriarch has also been outspoken recently about his relationship with his first wife, Meri Brown. The two were interviewed separately by the same reporter and gave conflicting reports of the state of their marriage. Kody claimed that he and Meri had been separated for at least four or five years, while Meri chose to say that they’ve always been together.

Kody and his four wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn have been living in Flagstaff since 2018. They purchased property at Coyote Pass, with intentions to build on the land once they sold all four homes back in Vegas.

Coyote Pass has become a contentious topic between the spouses

Christine revealed on this week’s episode that she had finally sold her home, but Kody informed his wives that they don’t have the financial means to build just yet.

There has also been ongoing miscommunication between Meri and Kody regarding which lot Meri wants to build on. Robyn intervened, forcing the two of them to work out their Coyote Pass squabble for now, at least.

Kody seems to have given up on plural marriage or at least would like to try out monogamy for a change. Keeping four wives happy and meeting all of their needs seems like an impossible feat, one that Kody was once confident he could pull off — but has he?

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.