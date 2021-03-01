Meri Brown calls out Kody over Coyote Pass, says show has never been scripted

Meri Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

Meri Brown was more vocal than usual on Twitter on Sunday night during the Sister Wives live tweet and she even opened up about a bit of controversy over the Coyote Pass property that apparently, she didn’t even know was an issue.

Among the topics she chose to address, one was in response to a comment from a fan that read, “I’m curious, did you know there was this apparent concern if you got the property by the pond? I find that comment so weird and unfounded, curious if someone has really said that or if its [sic] just Kody trying to make more issues in the decisions.”

Meri quoted the fan’s tweet and simply wrote, “That was the first I had heard about it.”

In last night’s episode of Sister Wives, fans watched as Meri, Kody, and Robyn visited Coyote Pass together at Robyn’s request. Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn, wanted the three of them to come to a truce, since their last visit to the property ended in a huge disagreement.

Robyn acted as the peacemaker and neutral third party to try and help Kody and Meri work out their problems. Eventually, the three walked away hand in hand after working out their differences, but the hurdles it took to get to that point were tough to watch.

Meri claims she wasn’t aware of a concern about her living close to the pond

Kody told Meri that the rest of the family had concerns about where she wanted to build on her lot, which is close to the property’s pond.

After Meri said that she would like to build a home with a deck overlooking the pond, Kody explained that the rest of the family had concerns that if Meri built a home so close to the pond, that they would feel as though they wouldn’t have rightful access to it. According to her tweet, Meri was never made aware of this allegation.

Meri claims she didn’t know about the concern about living near the pond. Pic credit: @MeriBrown1/Twitter

Another fan wrote to Meri (in a now deleted tweet), “I seriously hope this show is “scripted” and this heartbreaking marriage is for ratings and not your true relationship.” Meri simply replied, “We’ve never scripted our show”.

Meri claims Sister Wives has never been scripted. Pic credit: @MeriBrown1/Twitter

Meri didn’t deny that her marriage to Kody is heartbreaking

This is a sad truth, because Meri was certainly implying that her marriage to Kody is indeed heartbreaking, and the way it’s been portrayed on the show is accurate. Fans of the show know that the way Meri and Kody’s marriage has been portrayed is, as Kody described it, “at best distant and amicable.”

This season, the relationship woes between Kody and his wives have come to a head. Kody and Meri have been struggling in their relationship for several seasons now.

Kody recently told an ET correspondent that he and Meri have been separated for four or five years now. Meri told the same correspondent that she and Kody have been together “since the beginning” and that she “hasn’t gone anywhere,” in stark contrast to Kody’s comments.

Meri usually sticks to vague comments rather than explanations when it comes to her marriage to Kody, but lately she’s been divulging more personal information on social media outlets. Fans of the show are curious to see how much more will be aired this season regarding their relationship as it really stands.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.