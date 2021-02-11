Sister Wives: Is Kody Brown fantasizing about monogamy?

Kody Brown has been talking about how monogamy in previews for Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

In the latest preview for Season 15 of Sister Wives, Kody Brown appears to be fed up with polygamy and mentions repeatedly how he’s struggling with multiple wives and their complaining.

Is the most well-known plural family going their separate ways?



Filmed during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Season 15 shows us Kody struggling more than ever with having multiple wives.

Is Kody finally ready for just one wife and one marriage?

Within the first minute of the new Sister Wives sneak peek video, Kody is seen with his arm around his third wife, Christine, as they watch the sunset, and he says, “If I was a monogamist and I had one wife… I don’t know, maybe it’s a fantasy on my part.”

This season, viewers will see Kody engaging with each of his four wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn, trying to navigate their relationships separately.

Since Kody decided to move the family to Flagstaff, Arizona, his wives have been living in four separate homes, and as Janelle puts it, this has been very challenging.



Robyn, Kody’s only legal wife, weighs in and says, “We’re really acting like four separate families.”

Kody still hasn’t enacted a plan to move onto the land they purchased at Coyote Pass, making the wives feel as though they’re in limbo.

Meri, who has seemed disconnected from Kody for quite a while, asks, “How can we work our relationships if we can’t even see each other to talk to?”

Christine, sitting across from Robyn on the sofa, tells her, “We don’t have to do anything together,” and has expressed that she wants to move back to Utah.

Christine is also seen crying while saying she doesn’t want to be married to Kody anymore, with an arm around Kody’s first wife, Meri.

Meri wants to fix her relationship with Kody, but does he want that?

Then, Meri discusses how her relationship with Kody has been strained and that she can’t make him love her. They are shown spending some alone time together, with Kody telling the cameras, “Romance and sex are saved for people who are in love.”

Meri is the only wife to experience monogamy with Kody for any period of time, as she was his first wife, so it’s easy to understand why she struggles the most.

Poor Meri has been dragged along for years — maybe it’s time to just move on already — and wouldn’t this be the perfect timing?!



Kody says he needs his wives to stop complaining, that sometimes he feels like the only adult, then acknowledges that maybe the drama problem in their family is him. With four different, strong opinions from each wife, how can he ever please them all?

Now with a pandemic causing them to split their alone time even more, some of the wives seem ready to move on.

If Kody is fantasizing about monogamy and acts on it, would it be with one of his current wives? Does he want to start all over with a new wife and leave behind his four current wives?

Sister Wives returns on Sunday, February 14 at 10/9c on TLC.

