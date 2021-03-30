Sister Wives fans slam Robyn Brown for calling Kody during his visit with Meri

Fans slammed Robyn for calling Kody during his visit with Meri. Pic credit: TLC

In this week’s episode of Sister Wives, Robyn Brown video-called her husband Kody while he was visiting with Meri, and fans of the show weren’t happy about it.

In the latest episode, Birthday Breakdown, Kody visited his estranged wife Meri’s house. Fans of the show know this is a rare occurrence, given the state of the couple’s broken marriage.

While Kody and Meri were filming from their phones due to COVID-19 restrictions for the camera crews, Kody was interrupted by a video call. Meri filmed while Kody answered the call from Robyn, his fourth wife.

Sister Wives fans got candid about Robyn’s call during Kody’s visit with Meri

Many fans thought that Robyn was wrong for calling Kody while he was visiting with Meri. Others thought Kody was just as wrong for answering the call.

While Robyn was the only of Kody’s wives to join him live-tweeting this week, she posted about the family’s former homes on the cul-de-sac in Las Vegas. That’s where followers stopped by her comments to speak their minds.

One follower called Robyn “mean” and “selfish”: “Kody finally goes to see Meri and you just had to FaceTime him while he was there? Why? That was just plain mean and selfish.”

Another follower elaborated on the sentiment and called out Kody, “And he didn’t have to answer.”

Some used sarcasm to get their point across: “BTW, nice of you to call on the middle of Meri and Kody’s visit. Couldn’t give her 30 min?????”

One fan posed a question for Robyn: “Question, Meri is struggling enough with Kody. Why would U call him in the middle of his visit with Meri which apparently doesn’t happen very often?”

The same heartbroken follower continued, “It just breaks my heart! I feel her pain & loneliness while Kody still has 3 or 2 wives I guess to be intimate, social, supportive?”

One fan blamed Meri and Kody’s marriage troubles on Robyn

One fan of the show got candid: “I hate to even say this, but all their troubles started when you became wife #4.”

Kody and Meri don’t see each other often, so his visit was significant

Kody visiting Meri’s house was important for a couple of reasons. First of all, he thought he was headed over to Meri’s to see their daughter Mariah, who had been quarantining there since leaving Chicago.

Meri hadn’t told Kody yet that Mariah had left to switch places with Grandma Bonnie and tend to the inn with her fiance, Audrey. So he was taken aback and felt “like crying” that he was let down.

Meri admitted that she and Kody “don’t communicate,” so the fact that they were talking, alone, was kind of a big deal. And from the sound of the comments, fans thought Robyn ruined that rare moment.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.