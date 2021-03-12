Sister Wives: Meri and Kody Brown react to Mariah being stuck in Chicago during pandemic

Kody and Meri Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

In a newly-released trailer for the upcoming episode of Sister Wives, viewers see Kody and Meri Brown struggling. The couple’s only daughter, Mariah was stuck in Chicago at the height of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

The clip opened with Robyn’s voice stating that there were a lot of COVID cases in the city of Chicago. Meri says her “girls” are in danger and she felt “helpless sitting here and doing nothing.”

Meri and Kody are seen sitting together on what appears to be a video chat. Meri glances over at Kody with a deeply concerned look on her face.

It’s not often that Meri and Kody are seen seated next to each other these days.

The plural spouses have had a long run of marriage woes

When they first began their relationship, things seemed blissful. The couple wed young and after a short courtship. They’ve described the beginning of their marriage as a happy, carefree time.

This week on #SisterWives, COVID hits Chicago and the family can't help but worry about Mariah and Audrey. Tune in SUNDAY at 10/9c! pic.twitter.com/5qUHqRdgXo — TLC Network (@TLC) March 11, 2021

They were monogamously married for three years before second wife, Janelle entered the picture in 1993. Meri struggled with adding another wife to the family, although she and Kody had always talked about it.

When Christine entered the family in 1994, things were smooth for a while until Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn came along. After a 16-year marriage hiatus, Kody took Robyn as his fourth wife in 2010.

Meri was Kody’s first wife, both spiritually and legally

Meri divorced Kody in 2014 to allow him to legally marry Robyn so he could adopt her three children from a previous marriage. Around the same time, Meri was caught in the middle of a catfishing scam.

Viewers saw Meri’s mental health decline as she struggled with feeling alone, not having anymore children, and letting another woman take the title she exclusively held for 24 years.

Meri and Kody have been to counseling, as seen on the show, with their family therapist, Nancy. Their strained relationship has been a major storyline for several seasons now.

The estranged couple has given different stories about their relationship to the media. Kody has been unabashedly speaking his mind, while Meri continues to dance around giving direct answers, instead opting to post cryptic messages on social media.

The two share one biological daughter, Mariah, who is engaged to fiancée, Audrey Kriss. Meri has immersed herself in her businesses and wedding planning with Mariah and Audrey and stays active on social media promoting her LuLaRoe clothing line and sharing plenty of selfies.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.