Sister Wives: Meri Brown skips live-tweet, only one of Kody’s wives joined him

Kody Brown and his wives Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

After the news of her mother’s passing this weekend, Meri Brown was absent from the family’s live-tweets this week and only one of Kody’s four wives joined him.

It’s understandable that Meri is likely distraught and would have skipped live-tweeting while mourning the sudden and unexpected loss of her mother, Bonnie.

Meri had a good reason to skip this week’s live-tweet

It’s especially more understandable since last night’s episode featured her mom in a scene where Bonnie came to live with Meri amid the height of the pandemic.

Also absent from the Q&A session was Kody’s third wife, Christine. But this comes as no surprise as the 48-year-old hasn’t joined any of the family’s live-tweets.

A bit surprisingly, however, Kody’s second wife Janelle was absent from Twitter. Janelle recently visited her and Kody’s eldest daughter, Maddie in North Carolina.

She gave Kody a taste of his own medicine last week when she clapped back after he publicly questioned her parenting. Janelle also recently admitted that it’s not easy watching Kody and Meri’s “dissolving” marriage.

Robyn was Kody’s only wife to join him on Twitter

Kody’s fourth wife started the conversation when she tweeted, “I worked pretty hard to make sure Aurora and Breanna’s birthday were as special as they could be even though we were quarantined and couldn’t be around anyone. We actually did a few new things that they want to continue as tradition.”

Robyn also touched on the emotional scene with Meri’s mom Bonnie, when Mariah and Audrey left to run the B&B saying, “I think it is really special that Mariah and Audrey decided to go take over at the B&B for Grandma Bonnie. It was so sweet that they were so protective.”

Robyn joined Kody on Twitter. Pic credit: @LuvgvsUwngs/Twitter

Robyn also tweeted about a flashback pic from a scene talking about birthday celebrations within the family. She said, “That picture of the 5 parents was for Janelle’s 50th birthday. We went to Sedona for the day and had an AMAZING time.”

She continued, “We went to lunch, did some shopping, watched a couple of outdoor performances and had a special dinner. I miss those times!”

Next, the 42-year-old mom of five talked about Truely getting “frustrated” she couldn’t play with her younger siblings, Solomon and Ariella. Robyn tweeted, “It was so hard to see the kids struggle with staying away from each other. Poor babies! So completely hard and sad! I hated it so bad!”

Robyn’s last tweets of the night. Pic credit: @LuvgvsUwngs/Twitter

Her last tweet of the night was another reminiscent one. During another flashback scene, cameras showed pics of the family’s former houses on the cul-de-sac in Las Vegas.

Robyn said of the pics, “Oh my goodness seeing our cul-de-sac in Las Vegas makes me homesick! I miss that time so much with our family!”

The family seems more disconnected now than ever before

Kody was his usual chatty self on Twitter. He touched on topics such as his workouts, birthday cakes, missing Grandma Bonnie, and his daughter Mariah.

The family seems to really be showing their disconnection both on and off-screen, and the pandemic has seemed to worsen the situation. With each of his four wives living in four separate households, Kody can’t possibly ever seem settled.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.