Sister Wives: Is Kody Brown’s COVID-19 vlog relatable?

In another clip for next week’s upcoming Sister Wives episode, Kody Brown shared a snippet of his video diary during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

The vlog, as he called it, was filmed at his third wife, Christine’s home in Flagstaff, Arizona. It was dated March 23, 2020.

Kody began by saying that there weren’t any “major struggles” yet. He noted that being separated from family “becomes a challenge.”

Viewers recently learned that he was quarantining only between third wife Christine and fourth wife Robyn’s homes. There were two different reasons for Kody not quarantining at Meri or Janelle’s houses.

Janelle voiced that she didn’t feel safe having Kody come to her house because two of their adult children were still interacting outside the home. Meanwhile, Kody admitted that he “stopped dating” his first wife, Meri, and no longer visits her.

Kody continued, “Everybody gets a little paranoid cuz nobody wants to get sick, nobody wants a family member to pass, you know, get sick.”

One year ago today Kody vlogged his thoughts about coronavirus. Can you relate to what he said? #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/a8xKHaXRBr — TLC Network (@TLC) March 23, 2021

Kody felt that any effort to prevent a death is worth doing

He went on to say, “Here’s the thing: if you prevent somebody from dying, then anything you do is worth it.” Kody told the confessional camera that he was headed up to visit his mom for her birthday party in Wyoming.

He explained that the family debated whether he should go or not, for fear of spreading or contracting the COVID-19. Kody admitted that the thought entered his mind that it may be the last time he would ever see his mother.

He talked about the hypothetical situation someone would be in if they had a loved one on their “death bed,” about whether to visit with them or not. Kody told cameras that he would want to say his final goodbyes, as it’s healing.

He got fired up when he mentioned the part that he considered “dumb,” “aggravating” and “vulnerable.” He said, “We’re not talking about people getting the flu. We’re talking about people dying.”

The pandemic has been a hot topic for the Browns lately since this season was filmed at its peak

Kody made a few COVID-19-related statements on social media earlier this week as well. During his family’s live-tweet session, he said, “I got vastly conflicting Covid information on the internet. So I’m glad it is conflicting because I want all information to make my own decision.”

“In the end I went with my doctor’s advice & my previous doctor backed with 2nd opinion,” he added. Whether followers agree with Kody’s statements or not, they can surely relate to the effect the coronavirus pandemic has had on everyone.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.