Sister Wives: Janelle Brown wants ‘acknowledgment’ for sacrifice during pandemic

Janelle Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

In a new sneak peek of Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, Janelle had major concerns over Kody visiting her and their kids amid pandemic scares. At the time the clip was filmed, the coronavirus pandemic was just starting to ramp up in the U.S.

Janelle expressed that some of her kids are working outside the house, and rather than waiting for someone else to make a decision, she took it upon herself to make the decision that Kody won’t be coming near her home.

Janelle makes a decision for her family

She told the cameras, “So I’ve been watching the news and they’re starting to talk about everybody staying home, but I have Garrison, who works with construction crews and stuff here in town. I’ve got Gabriel, who is being careful associating with his friends, but I can’t guarantee what that looks like yet.” Janelle and Kody share a total of six kids — Logan, Madison, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel, and Savanah.

She video chatted with Kody, explaining her plight. Her voice cracked as she told him she is “trying to be really brave and really smart and really logical.”

She stopped herself from crying when she told Kody, “I don’t know what that’s like, to not see you for that long.”

Kody and Janelle Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

Janelle boldly told Kody that he’s going to owe her ‘big time’ for the sacrifice she’s making

During Kody’s confessional, he looks perturbed (which is a theme for him lately) and says he doesn’t understand why Janelle is telling him how things are going to be. Kody told the cameras, “I wish you could have had a camera on me.”

He continued, “That’s a statement of pressure. Like, ‘You’ve got to make up for this somehow.’ What? You’re making these choices and you’re telling the kids to continue with what’s normal in their lives and I’m supposed to pay for that?”

Kody found it unfair that Janelle chose to make decisions for him and on their children’s behalf. Janelle elaborated on her statement and implied that Kody owes her “some type of tropical vacation” and that she wanted him to give her some sort of acknowledgment for choosing to make her decision of sacrifice.

Janelle, who recently shared her skin cancer ordeal, elaborated, “But I feel like I’m making such a big sacrifice, which I’m choosing to do … I guess I’m sort of like, ‘Give me some acknowledgment here, that I’m making this really hard sacrifice and that you understand it.”

Fans will have to tune in Sunday to see how Janelle and Kody handled family visits during the height of the pandemic.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.