Sister Wives fans react to Kody’s tweet about naivety and optimism during ‘Coronapocolypse’

Kody Brown of Sister Wives tweeted on Sunday night about the ‘Coronapocolypse’ and fans reacted.

Kody’s entire tweet read, “We were optimistic and naive. We figured we would be out of the “Coronapocolypse” as the news cycle rotated. A month or two…maybe. Now, a year later…#SisterWives”

Kody was referring to Sunday night’s episode where viewers saw the Brown family during the height of the pandemic last March.

Some fans made only positive remarks

Fans reacted to the Brown family patriarch’s tweets with mixed emotions. One fan replied, “Last week was enjoyable to watch. Like the old days when everyone was together and Meri & you went down memory lane focusing on the wedding. Now, you had a chance to console Meri. Maybe you don’t have eros/philia love for her anymore, but you should have agape love as family.”

Another fan had an opinion about the family living in one house together: “We all were. However, if your family all lived in ONE house, it would have been so much better in that you would all be together. Hindsight, as they say, is 20/20. I would STRONGLY push for the one house family and use Covid as strong justification for it. It makes sense!”

Other fans were not so nice

Yet another follower had strong words for Kody regarding his family, “You are not a very Godly man are you? How can you lead your family when all you do is divide them? If I wanted to watch spousal abuse I could watch NCIS. Fix your family. Treat those women the way God wants you to.”

Kody’s tweet came during the family’s weekly live-tweets. Kody and second wife Janelle were both late to the party when they forgot to adjust for the daylight savings time change. Living in Arizona, the family doesn’t observe daylight savings, as the state has not recognized it in over 40 years.

Kody was able to get two tweets posted Sunday night before the episode ended. Kody had stated in the episode that he was ‘optimistic’ about the pandemic only lasting a little while. Little did the large family know that a year later, they would still be dealing with its effects.

Some fans had harsh words for Kody

Kody may have joked in his tweet about the “Coronapocolypse” but he took matters seriously during the episode.

More fans reacted to Kody’s tweet

When it came to having to ration toilet paper for his large family, Kody took it upon himself to put on a clinic, showing his kids how to wipe and how much toilet paper to use. This was not well received by his wives and kids, who thought it was a bit gross.

Kody struggled to get the family on the same page with quarantining

Kody also struggled with getting all four of his wives on the same page when it came to whether to quarantine or not. The family was torn and Kody was feeling the heat. Second wife Janelle was particularly adamant about Kody staying away from her home to limit exposure to the rest of the family.

Ultimately, Kody’s four wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn stayed separate in their four homes with their kids and Kody adjusted his schedule accordingly.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.