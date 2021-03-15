Sister Wives: Kody Brown gives his family a toilet paper tutorial amid height of pandemic

Kody Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

Kody Brown gave his family a toilet paper tutorial amid the height of the pandemic in the latest Sister Wives episode.

On last night’s episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown sat his family down for a graphic tutorial on how much toilet paper they should be using. Filmed during the height of the pandemic last March, the scene takes place in Christine’s home.

Kody’s third wife and four of their six children, Ysabel, Gwendlyn, Truely, and Aspyn with her husband Mitch, sat down in the living room while Kody led a discussion about using toilet paper. The scene was filmed on the family’s cell phones, as production crews were not able to film due to the pandemic.

Christine: ‘This is a real conversation’

Kody sat in front of his family with a roll of toilet paper and started to show them how much they should be using. As the family gathered on the couches, Christine could be heard saying, “This is a real conversation.”

The scene cut between the confessional couch and Christine’s living room. On the confessional couch, Christine, who recently called herself Kody’s ‘basement wife,’ was seated next to Kody and said, “We have to ration toilet paper.”

Kody got graphic during his confessional

Things got a little graphic during his confessional with third wife Christine when Kody mentioned having to plunge toilets at each of his wife’s homes. Kody says, “I plunged a toilet that looked like the whole roll had been used to wipe somebody’s behind.”

Kody with his four wives. Pic credit: TLC

Kody said to the family that he’s not blaming anybody but complained that he’s had to plunge toilets after family members have used half a roll of toilet paper in one sitting. Kody gave a visual of how some of the younger kids excessively roll toilet paper around their hands, saying, “This is not how you wipe your bottom.”

He said, “We’re not going to be miserly. That’s just disgusting.” He continued to show the family how to fold the toilet paper in half to get the most wipes out of each ration.

Kody got even more graphic in his confessional with Christine

Back on the confessional couch with Christine, Kody gets real when he says, “Whatever it takes to get the job done without your fingers pushing through the toilet paper.” Christine was shocked by his statement and uncomfortably screamed, “Oh gosh!”

Kody detailed again the fact that he’s had to plunge more than his fair share of toilets, and that when he isn’t around to do it, it’s his wives’ responsibility. “At every house that I’m at, I plunge the toilet.”

In her confessional, second wife Janelle said she has a big shipment of toilet paper delivered about every three months because she “hates going to the grocery store” so she didn’t have to worry about using too much. She unabashedly admitted, “I’m good because I’m a toilet paper hog. I am. I use lots of toilet paper.”

Kody, who recently said he likes a good fight, finished his toilet paper demonstration with another graphic example from Meri’s late father, “Grandpa Bill.” The joke was that Meri’s father had his family use one square of toilet paper, using a corner of it to clean out your fingernails.

Janelle was grossed out by Kody’s comments

Janelle, again in her confessional, said that the conversation was starting to turn her stomach a little bit, and who can blame her? Meri is shown on the confessional couch and claimed that her father’s toilet paper demonstration was a joke, and that they “never did it that way.”

The Brown family may have made light of the topic, but the toilet paper shortage was real and affected nearly everyone. With such a large family, it makes sense that the Brown family had to be extra careful to ration their share.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.