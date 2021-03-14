Kody Brown likes a good fight, find out how he hasn’t been a ‘good parent’ and the bane of his existence

Kody Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

Kody Brown of Sister Wives sat down again with Us Weekly correspondent Christina Garibaldi to talk about his parenting style.

Christina asked Kody a series of questions, speed round style. She kicked off the interview by asking Kody about his take on responding to trolls and dad shamers.

Kody likes ‘a good fight’

Kody answered that he “likes a good fight,” and in responding to online trolls, he “shouldn’t,” but he does. He admitted that he got mad at somebody just last week and called them out as a troll.

Which troll was Kody talking about calling out?

There have been several recently on Twitter — there was the one follower he called a Jackwagon and another follower he told to “grow up,” for starters.

Kody is all for PDA in front of his kids

The next question was whether or not Kody is for PDA in front of his kids. Kody responded with a resounding yes, saying he prefers to and that he feels it’s healthy to “kiss a woman in front of her children, absolutely.”

Regarding having dad meltdowns, Kody admits to having his fair share. He called himself a “walking thread of passion.”

Kody Brown and his wives Christine, Meri, Janelle and Robyn. Pic credit: TLC

The next question asked was whether or not he gives into his kids’ temper tantrums.

Kody gave a quick response, saying, “Oh no, never give in to a temper tantrum.” He shared that his kids go in the corner when they have a temper tantrum.

Kody’s constant source of misery is his wives’ differing parenting styles

When Christina asked him if he agrees with one wife over another regarding parenting styles, Kody looked flustered and said, “Oh, that’s the bane of my existence.”

“It is each wife… they’ve taught me in the polygamist culture, in our religion and so forth, that each wife is to conform to my rules in a home and a household. That went out the window so long ago.”

“Each mother sort of has her own rules, and that is probably one of my biggest struggles, is from one home to the next, the attitudes of how each mother interacts with her children and how the other mothers interact with those same children.”

Kody admitted he hasn’t ‘been a good parent’

The last question was a do or don’t regarding screen time. Kody answered that screen time is “managed differently by every mother, every household. When it comes to younger children, it’s earned screen time.”

“But you know, when you’re overwhelmed sometimes, screen time is your salvation. So I think to be fair, we are very guilty of over-allowing, overindulging screen time. We’ve been really not… I don’t feel like I’ve been a good parent that way.”

Kody is certainly kept in check with four wives. And with a family that includes 18 children, two grandchildren (and a third due any day now), he certainly has his work cut out for him.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.