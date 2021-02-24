Kody Brown calls follower a ‘Jackwagon’ for mentioning wife Robyn

Robyn and Kody Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

In a surprising tweet, Kody, who rarely calls out haters, publicly slammed a fan who accused Kody of being “in lust” with Robyn.

The tweet that angered Kody read, “Things went downhill when Robyn joined the family but that’s not all Robyn’s fault. Kody was so obviously in lust with Robyn he neglected his other wives. #sisterwives #TLC.”

Kody’s heated tweet read in response, “Hey JACKWAGON! You never new [sic] this family without Robyn. She has blessed us as each wife would agree. #SisterWives.” The Twitter user has since deleted their post.

Kody was obviously quite angered by the follower’s comment, which accused him not only of lusting for Robyn, but also of neglecting his other wives.

Kody has taken flak in the past for showing favoritism towards his fourth wife, Robyn.

Many followers sided with the hater, bringing up Kody’s history of mistreatment towards the other wives.

Fans reacted to Kody’s Tweet, and most of them agreed with the “Jackwagon”

It’s been popularly believed by Sister Wives viewers that Kody favors Robyn over his other three wives, and they weren’t afraid to voice it.

As one follower posted, “It’s not about Robyn. It’s just the love and passion you don’t have with the other women anymore. At least you don’t show them! And a requirement for plural marriage is equality. And there is no at your houses.” Ouch.

Robyn also takes a lot of criticism, partly for playing up her role as Kody’s “favorite” wife. Fans also frequently comment that Robyn is too emotional, and cries too much.

Robyn has also taken a lot of heat over the years for being accused of plotting to become Kody’s only wife. Did she have ulterior motives all along?

It would come as no surprise to longtime fans of the show if Kody and Robyn were an exclusive, monogamous couple. In fact, Kody has recently voiced that he is unhappy with plural marriage and doesn’t want to advocate for polygamy anymore.

Robyn wasn’t a plural wife in her previous marriage

Robyn grew up in the lifestyle, her parents being polygamists, but her previous marriage was monogamous, so entering a plural family was new and challenging for her.

The twosome revealed this season that they finally settled on a house in Flagstaff after they argued over whether to buy or rent. In a recent interview, Kody discussed how he spends most of his time at Robyn’s house with their kids.

The family has expressed on recent episodes of Sister Wives that they’re still living as four independent, separate families. Kody has been an advocate for his one-house idea, which was shot down vehemently by Christine. Kody has since nixed the idea altogether.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.