Sister Wives’ Kody Brown is ‘struggling with plural marriage’ amid disagreement about One House

There have been some talks about some of Kody Brown’s wives possibly having a chance to leave their family on Sister Wives.

There are even some fans who believe that Meri Brown is ready to leave Kody Brown. This comes partially from the One House idea disagreements and partially from the fact that Kody seems to have little care about his wives’ opinions.

However, it now seems that Kody Brown is growing discontent with the plural marriage idea.

At least as far as his comments in a recent interview with Us Weekly reveals.

Kody Brown not happy with his wives

The interview had a shocking quote from Kody Brown about his four wives.

While Kody has been adamant about the One House idea, where all four wives would live in the same house, each with their own wing and one social area, he doesn’t like the idea of them spending time together.

His comments make his One House idea no longer make sense.

“When I was younger, it used to be a lot of pleasure to me when I’d see my wives goofing off and playing and having fun together. I’m jaded, I guess,” Kody Brown said.

He then said he doesn’t like to watch them hang out together anymore. This is mostly due to the fact that he said that they no longer get along with each other like they used to.

What was even worse was when Kody described a moment where his wives were spending some fun time together this winter.

The four wives were out making snow angels together. It was something that showed that they could still get along and be a happy family. However, Kody said that he saw them playing with a “cynical” feeling, which he said he shouldn’t have.

Kody Brown growing tired of plural marriage?

Kody Brown seems like he is getting tired of the plural marriage idea, mostly as he watches his One House idea shot down from all angles.

As mentioned before, Kody doesn’t seem to like it when his ideas are not accepted without question by his wives.

“I’m struggling with plural marriage and I’m struggling with my wives and I’m struggling with conflict,” Brown said. “We’re at a stage in our lives now where we’re far apart and we’re struggling with getting along.”

With Meri Brown feeling left out and possibly looking at her future without Kody Brown, and the other wives starting to feel disconnected at times as well, could the end be near for Sister Wives?

When Christine Brown stood up and revealed that she is against the One House idea, getting into an intense moment with Kody, it was shockingly his most recent wife Robyn that spoke up … in support of Christina.

I don’t think it was fair that so much pressure was put on Christine for how she feels about one home. She is being very honest and brave. — Robyn Brown (@LuvgvsUwngs) February 17, 2020

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.