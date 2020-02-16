Sister Wives fans are convinced that Meri Brown is ready to leave Kody and the other wives

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

In a recent episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown said that he is okay with any of his wives moving on if they feel they no longer belong.

This came up when the arguments about the One House idea started. With Kody floating the idea of “divorce” on the show, many fans believe that Meri Brown is ready to leave.

Kody Brown talks moving on

This all started when Kody Brown started talking about the idea of all his wives living in one big house instead of separate homes.

The house would have different wings for each wife and then a community living area where they could all congregate.

The only person down with the idea was Janelle Brown at first, although others have started to warm up slightly.

Meri Brown wasn’t sure if she liked the idea at first and Christine Brown was completely against it.

When the arguments started, especially after Kody wanted to talk about it at Christmas, he spoke to his wives about his dreams of one giant family home.

“We’ve decided we’re a family. But what if you decided we’re not a family anymore?” Brown said. “You’ve got to have an asset you can sell as you move on, we buy you out.”

Kody Brown said he was just being “realistic” but what he was saying was that if any of the Sister Wives didn’t want to live the way he wanted them to live, they could leave.

Watching Codi Brown make horrible decisions for his family and children, while his wives sit there and just follow along, makes Sister Wives unwatchable. Dude, you can't be a narcissist and have so many people depend on you. Meri, why are you still there??!? — Jen Patterson (@JenPatterson73) February 10, 2020

Brown seems to have laid down an ultimatum and told his wives that it was his way or the highway, leaving many fans wondering if disgruntled wives, such as Meri Brown, was ready to leave.

Will Meri Brown leave Sister Wives?

Meri Brown married Kody Brown in 1990 when she was just 19 years old. She was his first wife and they have been together for 30 years now.

This made Meri Brown his only legal wive for many years. The other Sister Wives were spiritual wives.

When Kody wanted to adopt Robyn’s kids, Meri agreed to legally divorce Kody so he could legally marry Robyn and Meri went into the spiritual marriage with Kody instead.

However, Meri Brown was not planning on leaving her family.

Meri, you need to get away from kody brown and go live happily with a man who treats you right. Kody is only interested in robin anyway …. #sisterwives meri — joanne blue duell (@joanneduell) February 8, 2020

“It’s an end of something that we had had, in a way, for 24-and-a-half years,” Meri said in 2015, via Good Housekeeping. “But at the same time, I know it’s not, because I have eternity with him; I have eternity with the family. I know it’s not the end.”

#SisterWives @MeriBrown I know you love your family but this is ridiculous they treat you like shit, if it was Inbyour situation i would tell them all where the hell to go & move on . You don’t need them or their bullshit attitudes. — Denise Johnson (@DeniseMJohnson1) February 9, 2020

With the One House arguments, and the fact that Meri Brown has been living separately from Kody for a while now, could she be ready to leave or are viewers just reading something into the situation that isn’t really there?

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.