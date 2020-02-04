Sister Wives: Is Meri Brown hinting at life without Kody and the other wives?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding Kody Brown and his Sister Wives when it comes to the move to Arizona and the suggestion of the One House concept.

However, that isn’t the only controversy.

Kody Brown, Meri Brown, and her fellow Sister Wives might have built a wall that has come between them. As a result, a recent Instagram post by Meri makes it sound like she is ready to move on.

Kodi Brown and Meri Brown problems

Remember in the last episode of Sister Wives, Kody came to Meri for some advice and a shoulder to lean on. That seemed strange after all that has come between them recently.

If you ask any Sister Wives fan about Meri Brown, most see her as an outcast from the family. She is the one who does not live with Kody at all.

Both Kodi Brown and her fellow Sister Wives have been very harsh to her over the seasons, and her co-wives often have less than flattering things to say to her.

Kody Brown has gone as far as to blame Meri for all the problems, saying he won’t work on their marriage since she always sees herself as a victim. He said he can’t be honest with her for the same reason.

That might be why when Kodi came to ask Meri for some help, she didn’t react positively. As a matter of fact, she refused to talk to Kody about his problems unless Janelle was also there.

While there was no episode of Sister Wives on TV this week, fans will have to wait to see what is happening between the two.

Meri Brown stands alone on Instagram?

That brings us to the Instagram post that Meri Brown made.

“I am me. I’m comfortable with who I am and what I do. I focus on what I have and what I’m doing and don’t get wrapped up in what the other person is doing,” she wrote.

“I enjoy being with the people who enjoy being with me. I want people in my life who want to share and occupy the same space, and cherish the good times with them.”

Anyone who knows Meri’s role on Sister Wives, it is clear she has not felt this way with Kody Brown and her co-wives for a long time. She also finished with the following:

“I look forward to what’s ahead, leave the past in the past, and enjoy the here and now. This is what matters.”

Are we about to see the end of Meri on Sister Wives?