Why isn’t Sister Wives on tonight and what can we expect when the TLC series returns?

Just as things were heating up on Sister Wives, with the entire One House idea causing a split among the wives, the show will not air tonight.

Instead, on February 2, in the 10/9c time slot, TLC will air episodes of Dr. Pimple Popper. As a matter of fact, fans of Dr. Pimple Popper will get a marathon of episodes tonight on TLC.

It all starts at 7/6c, as Popaholics get a chance to see some classic episodes of the popular TLC series. The fourth season presently airs on Thursday nights.

These include seven consecutive episodes, including some from seasons two, three and four. Anyone who isn’t interested in watching the Super Bowl or the great Super Bowl commercials can check out Dr. Sandra Lee for seven hours straight tonight.

When does Sister Wives return to TLC?

Sister Wives fans don’t have to worry. The show will be back next Sunday night.

Likely, TLC wanted to ensure maximum ratings and chose not to compete head-to-head with the Super Bowl, one of the most-watched events of the year.

Sister Wives is back on February 9 at 10/9c on TLC. There is even a promo that teases what viewers can expect, and this time it isn’t all about the drama of the One House.

Instead, it looks like the big Christmas celebration is actually without drama because they are focusing on the kids. Kody even has a microphone so he can talk to the kids and make sure that everyone can hear him.

This was also a moment where they did everything they could to keep little Axel from getting chocolate. He gets only water to keep him from getting sick.

They also revealed which wife will give out chocolate to the kids whenever they ask.

Christmas Morning | Sister Wives 😂The kids know who to ask when it's candy time! #SisterWives returns next Sunday, Feb 9 at 10/9c. Posted by Sister Wives on Sunday, February 2, 2020

Sister Wives drama upcoming

With that said, don’t expect the drama to end when Sister Wives returns from break.

Christine clearly doesn’t want to live in the One House idea that Kody came up with and wants her own home away from the other wives. This is starting to not only cause a split in the wives but also in the fanbase.

There are also the problems with neighbors not entirely being onboard with the Sister Wives family, as police were called when they arrived to one of the new homes.

Of course, since Kody is only legally married to one of his wives, there isn’t anything the police or nosy neighbors in Arizona can do about it.