Sister Wives: Christine wasn’t the only spouse to skip the Brown family’s live-tweet this week

Christine Brown of Sister Wives has been skipping the family’s live tweets during the airing of their episodes. This week, she wasn’t the only wife to skip out.

Robyn, Kody’s fourth wife, was visibly absent from Twitter for the first time since this season’s episodes began airing. Robyn has participated with the rest of the spouses every week prior to last night.

Meri was the only spouse to remember the time change

Kody and his other two wives, Meri and Janelle, all participated. However, Meri was the only one to remember that Arizona doesn’t acknowledge daylight savings time.

Janelle and Kody were late to the Twitter party, so it was Meri who dominated the live tweets yesterday. Kody tweeted with about 20 minutes left in the episode. He said, “So sorry! We don’t have daylight savings in Arizona. Right now I’m at DQ drive through with a car full of kids. A big oversight on my part. I won’t forget next week.”

Janelle forgot to adjust as well, tweeting, “Oh my gosh ! Darn time change! We don’t observe it in AZ and didn’t adjust my viewing! I’m so sorry! I’m here for the end at least.”

Meri was extra vocal on Twitter again this week

Meri ended her live tweets by telling fans, “Thanks for hanging out tonight friends! See you next week!” Meri has been a lot more vocal on social media lately, especially on her Twitter account.

She has recently called out trolls who claimed inaccurate information. And she also called out her husband of 31 years, Kody in an interview when she disagreed with what he told reporters.

Janelle still took the time to answer fans after showing up late

There hasn’t been an explanation as to why Christine skips the live tweets and now fans are curious as to why Robyn missed yesterday’s session. Kody chose only to tweet twice last night, whereas Janelle, after realizing she had forgotten about the time change, still took the time to answer fans and engage with followers.

Robyn’s absence and Kody’s limited tweets could perpetuate rumors that he and his fourth wife have been living more like a monogamous couple. With all four of his wives living under separate roofs, Kody hasn’t made his life any easier for himself, further spreading himself thin.

The Brown family patriarch recently admitted that he and his wives put the one-house idea to bed, so fans would assume that topic won’t be covered anymore this season, but as this family has proven, anything can happen.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.