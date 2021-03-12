Sister Wives: Meri Brown continues Twitter rants, slams trolls who made inaccurate claims

Meri Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

Meri Brown of Sister Wives has become increasingly active on Twitter lately.

In her latest tirade, Meri successively called out three different followers for posting false information. In her first tweet, Meri called out a fan who claimed sister wife Robyn wasn’t on the show at the beginning of the series.

The fan’s tweet was in response to a post earlier this week. The fan had said about Robyn, “No she wasn’t on in the beginning,” implying that sister wife Robyn wasn’t in early episodes of the show. Meri simply shut down the fan saying, “Oh yes, she was. First episode.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

In another comment, one follower claimed, “I used to watch the show faithfully TILL Cody brought Robin around! My opinion she has ruined the show… I love the other 3 wives but now it’s like they spend more time on Robin I can’t even stand to hear her talk and it’s always some kind of drama with her SMDH”

Meri’s response was, “Oh so you watched the first 15 minutes faithfully? Thanks [sic] you! Because Robyn has been on since about 20 minutes in on the very first episode” followed by a laughing emoji.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

In yet another rant, a follower posted in response to Kody’s one-house design tweet earlier this week referencing the family’s inability to come to a jointly agreed upon decision, asking Meri, “Why all and not just majority rules?”

Meri hasn’t been shy about calling out Twitter trolls

Meri called out fans on Twitter this week. Pic credit: @MeriBrown1/Twitter

Meri answered the fan’s question with seemingly rhetorical questions of her own. She tweeted in response, “How happy would you be if you were forced into doing something you were passionately against? How good would that be for your peace and mental health?”

Read More Sister Wives: Brown family friends The Dargers support their children

Meri’s tweets come on the heels of a series of ramblings this week from the Sister Wives star. Earlier this week, Meri repeatedly defended her title as Kody’s first wife.

The Browns have all been active on Twitter lately except for third wife, Christine

Kody Brown and three of his wives, Meri, Janelle and Robyn have live tweeted every Sunday during the show’s airing to answer fan questions and comment on the episodes. Third wife Christine has been the only spouse not to participate.

This season, it seems that Kody and all four of his wives have been more outspoken than in past seasons. The show has had to censor quite a few profanities this season already in the first four episodes, which is uncommon for the large family.

Meri isn’t the only one blasting trolls

Kody has gone on tirades of his own, calling out followers on Twitter, then apologizing for his actions. Sister wife Christine has found her voice as well and has recently expressed that she feels the other spouses hate her, she was displeased with Kody not showering at her home in the past, has been adamant about not living under one roof ever again with her sister wives, and expressed that she felt like Kody’s ‘basement wife.’

Janelle, who is usually reserved and avoids drama, has also come out of her shell this season. Fans of the show saw Janelle call out Kody during Mariah and Audrey’s wedding venue search and boldly told Kody to stay away from her home during the height of the pandemic last year.

Meri and Kody have the longest history together, but she seems to speak up to him the least. Meri’s approach to Kody’s treatment towards her is typically offering vague quotes without directly answering questions.

And fourth wife Robyn has always been outspoken and forthright with Kody, but she tries her best to be the peacemaker among the four wives. There is plenty more to look forward to this season, which means fans can look forward to more Twitter action this week during the newest episode airing on Sunday.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.