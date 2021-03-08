Sister Wives: Robyn plays peacemaker once again, pushes Christine to her limit

Robyn and Christine Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

During the Brown family live-tweet session, Robyn wasn’t shy about putting in her two cents. One of the topics she touched on was the conversation she had with Christine during a recent episode.

Robyn tweeted, “I absolutely know that Christine has a time limit when it comes to conversations. I know to not push her too long. This conversation was a longer one and I appreciate that she took the time to communicate with me. I learned a lot about what she is thinking.”

Robyn was referring to the scene in a recent episode when she continued in her role as peacemaker in the family. She paid a visit to Christine’s house to talk about some issues.

The two sat down to discuss previously living in one home, Janelle’s dinner invite that turned into a serious discussion, and more. Christine set the tone for the scene by telling the camera, “I don’t really enjoy conversations. At all.”

Did Christine invent the idea that everyone else hates her?

Robyn brought up the fact that Christine mentioned she thought everyone “hated” her at dinner. Christine admitted that she has a lot of conversations in her head that lead her to invent others’ perceptions of her.

Robyn assured Christine that despite the perception that everyone hates her, she does not. Robyn also said that she doesn’t see any behavior from the other spouses that would indicate they hate Christine, but she can’t know for sure what the others feel, saying, “Maybe someone’s a really good actor, I don’t know,” with a nervous laugh.

Robyn’s tweet Sunday night. Pic credit: @LuvgvsUwngs/Twitter

Christine and Robyn sat down to breakfast together and Christine talked about family gatherings. When she’s the wife hosting a family event, she feels most prepared and comfortable. But when a family gathering is hosted by another wife, she doesn’t really know what her role is or how to feel comfortable.

Robyn and Christine take their conversation over to the couch, and at this point, Christine is getting uncomfortable with the length and depth of the conversation, hence Robyn’s tweet.

Christine was impressed with Robyn’s ability to confront Kody

Christine did commend Robyn for her outspoken nature with Kody. Christine claimed that she didn’t realize she had the option to act that way with Kody and was happy to see it, saying it was “so good.”

Christine again noted several times in the clip that she is uncomfortable with conversations and avoids them at all costs. Somehow, peacemaker Robyn convinced Christine that she needs to confront Kody with her feelings.

Only time will tell if that happens, and viewers will surely be waiting to see how it all plays out this season.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.