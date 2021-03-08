Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Sister Wives: Robyn plays peacemaker once again, pushes Christine to her limit


Robyn and Christine Brown of Sister Wives
Robyn and Christine Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

During the Brown family live-tweet session, Robyn wasn’t shy about putting in her two cents. One of the topics she touched on was the conversation she had with Christine during a recent episode.

Robyn tweeted, “I absolutely know that Christine has a time limit when it comes to conversations.  I know to not push her too long.  This conversation was a longer one and I appreciate that she took the time to communicate with me.  I learned a lot about what she is thinking.” 

Robyn was referring to the scene in a recent episode when she continued in her role as peacemaker in the family. She paid a visit to Christine’s house to talk about some issues.

The two sat down to discuss previously living in one home, Janelle’s dinner invite that turned into a serious discussion, and more. Christine set the tone for the scene by telling the camera, “I don’t really enjoy conversations. At all.”

monsterscriticsreality

329 461

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

“I feel like I felt so insecure after all my other babies. Just seeing other people’s bodies, it...

View

Mar 8

0 1
Open
“I feel like I felt so insecure after all my other babies. Just seeing other people’s bodies, it seems like other people just, like, snap right back and it was confusing,” #TeenMom’s #ChelseaHouska recently confessed. Read more about how Chelsea feels about her post-partum body and whether she and #ColeDeBoer want more kids at the link in the bio. (📸: MTV)

“I feel like I felt so insecure after all my other babies. Just seeing other people’s bodies, it seems like other people just, like, snap right back and it was confusing,” #TeenMom’s #ChelseaHouska recently confessed.

Read more about how Chelsea feels about her post-partum body and whether she and #ColeDeBoer want more kids at the link in the bio.
(📸: MTV) ...

0 1

monsterscriticsreality

She took the red 👁, drove a minivan 🚐, got hazed, only to be sent home by #TheBachelor ...

View

Mar 8

1 1
Open
She took the red 👁, drove a minivan 🚐, got hazed, only to be sent home by #TheBachelor #MattJames. But could Hannah B.’s hopes for her friends #HeatherMartin and Matt be coming true? Are they having a secret rendezvous? 💕 What we know at link in the bio! (📸: ABC)

She took the red 👁, drove a minivan 🚐, got hazed, only to be sent home by #TheBachelor #MattJames. But could Hannah B.’s hopes for her friends #HeatherMartin and Matt be coming true? Are they having a secret rendezvous? 💕 What we know at link in the bio!
(📸: ABC) ...

1 1

Did Christine invent the idea that everyone else hates her?

Robyn brought up the fact that Christine mentioned she thought everyone “hated” her at dinner. Christine admitted that she has a lot of conversations in her head that lead her to invent others’ perceptions of her.

Robyn assured Christine that despite the perception that everyone hates her, she does not. Robyn also said that she doesn’t see any behavior from the other spouses that would indicate they hate Christine, but she can’t know for sure what the others feel, saying, “Maybe someone’s a really good actor, I don’t know,” with a nervous laugh.

Robyn Brown of Sister Wives on Twitter
Robyn’s tweet Sunday night. Pic credit: @LuvgvsUwngs/Twitter

Christine and Robyn sat down to breakfast together and Christine talked about family gatherings. When she’s the wife hosting a family event, she feels most prepared and comfortable. But when a family gathering is hosted by another wife, she doesn’t really know what her role is or how to feel comfortable.

Robyn and Christine take their conversation over to the couch, and at this point, Christine is getting uncomfortable with the length and depth of the conversation, hence Robyn’s tweet.

Christine was impressed with Robyn’s ability to confront Kody

Christine did commend Robyn for her outspoken nature with Kody. Christine claimed that she didn’t realize she had the option to act that way with Kody and was happy to see it, saying it was “so good.”

Christine again noted several times in the clip that she is uncomfortable with conversations and avoids them at all costs. Somehow, peacemaker Robyn convinced Christine that she needs to confront Kody with her feelings.

Only time will tell if that happens, and viewers will surely be waiting to see how it all plays out this season.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.

Mona Wexler
Latest posts by Mona Wexler (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x