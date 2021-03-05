Is Christine Brown being paranoid or plotting revenge? She talks enemies, Robyn hints she can’t be trusted

Christine and Robyn Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

In another teaser trailer for this week’s upcoming episode of Sister Wives, viewers saw Christine and Robyn seated together on the couch. Christine said to Robyn, “Flagstaff has been a huge reset. I think that I have enemies.”

Robyn had a concerned look on her face and said, “Oh, gosh,” with exasperation. Then in a voice-over scene, Robyn was heard saying, “She is actually trying to sabotage your relationship with Kody. You can’t trust her.”

Was Robyn implying Christine can’t be trusted?

It isn’t clear if Robyn was referring to Christine being the untrustworthy one, but it sure appeared that way. Sister Wives is in its fifteenth season and the family’s ongoing troubles don’t seem to be slowing down any time soon.

Patriarch Kody Brown and his four wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn, have been struggling in their individual relationships with their shared husband, as well as between each other. So far this season, fans have seen previews of plenty of trouble in paradise.

Christine entered the family as Kody’s third wife in March 1994, joining sister wives Meri and Janelle. Christine’s first pregnancy with daughter Aspyn produced Kody’s second child of his 18 children. Christine is known for saying she always wanted to be a third wife in a plural marriage.

Christine always knew she wanted to be the third wife

In an episode of Sister Wives, Christine said, “So I only ever wanted to be a third. I never wanted to be a first, at all, and then I didn’t want to be a second because I felt like, because I didn’t want to be married to a guy by myself. They were a little wedge in the relationship, and I didn’t want to be the wedge. I only ever wanted to be a third, because it sounded the easiest.”

Christine is also well-known to fans for her previous intro clip at the beginning of every episode, when she said she wanted the family, not just the man. It’s debatable whether Christine still believes either of those sentiments, given the current state of affairs.

Many fans believe Kody plays favorites with his wives

Many fans have long thought that Robyn was perceived as Kody’s “favorite” wife. Robyn entered the family when Christine was pregnant with her and Kody’s sixth child. Kody spent a lot of time courting Robyn while his second wife, Christine, was pregnant and raising her and Kody’s five other children.

Robyn and Kody spiritually married in May 2010 and wasted no time adding to the already enormous family. Robyn gave birth to Kody’s fourteenth biological child, Solomon Kody in October 2011.

Christine was seen in previews of this season, crying to first wife Meri that she “can’t keep doing marriage with Kody anymore.” Christine’s social media behavior has also changed this season, excluding herself during family live tweets, and seemingly keeping to herself.

There are a lot of overlapping storylines to follow this season on Sister Wives, and fans are here for it.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.