Meri Brown’s beloved mother Bonnie dies unexpectedly

Sister Wives star Meri Brown lost her mother unexpectedly on Friday.

Meri shared the news with a pic of her and her mom in what looks like their bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn. Meri’s mom Bonnie Ahlstrom was 76 years old.

Meri had this say about Bonnie’s passing: “76 years and 17 days was not enough time for the world to feel the beautiful spirit of this beautiful woman. This woman whose life mission was to give, to love, to serve. This woman who only knew how to do for others.”

“This woman who would drop everything for you. This woman who was strong, resilient, compassionate. This woman who was a safe place to land, no matter where, no matter when. This woman, this beautiful woman, my mom.”

“She left us suddenly, unexpected, and extremely way too soon and I literally don’t know how I’m going to do the rest of my life without her. Mom, I love you beyond the words I can express here, but I know you know that.”

“You are loved, you are missed, and I know you are so happy celebrating on the other side with dad, hugging your daughter and son who left us too soon, reuniting with your parents, and getting to know your dad.”

“Love them all, hug them all, and be happy. Or rather, just continue filling that space around you with the light that you always do. I love you Mom! March 9, 1945 – March 26, 2021”

Bonnie was an integral part of running their bed and breakfast. She was considered the innkeeper as she lived on the property in Parowan, Utah.

Will Meri be motivated to make some life changes after such a loss?

Now that such a life-changing event has happened, will Meri make some changes in her life? Many fans are speculating that Meri might leave Kody and the family now that her mother is gone.

Fans have long been commenting that Meri should leave Kody. One reason for the push to leave is that Kody’s mistreatment of Meri is obvious and viewers can see that it’s wearing on her.

Another reason would be that Meri has nothing holding her back — she lives alone and is doing well with Lizzie’s Heritage Inn and her LuLaRoe business.

Would Meri move back to Utah to be close to Mariah?

Meri and Kody’s daughter Mariah is now living back in Utah with her fiance Audrey, so Meri would have a valid reason to leave Flagstaff. Mariah is Meri and Kody’s only biological child together and Meri has become very close with her, so moving to Utah would make sense.

Meri and Kody all but admitted that their relationship is done. Fans learned that the two don’t see each other, have stopped “dating” each other, and take shots at each other on social media.

Bonnie’s passing might push Meri to her breaking point

Meri is already dealing with so much stress from her broken marriage to Kody that the news of her mother’s passing could be the impetus she needs to make a major change in her life and move on.

Viewers may be wondering if Meri will be part of the Sister Wives franchise much longer now that Bonnie has passed. In the meantime, fans will be tuning in this week to see what other COVID-19 drama unfolds.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.