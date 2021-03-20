Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
Sister Wives: Meri Brown proves Kody Brown wrong as her bed and breakfast business thrives


Meri Brown of Sister Wives
Meri Brown proves Kody Brown wrong as she successfully runs her own bed and breakfast Pic credit: TLC

Long-time fans of the show Sister Wives will remember that Kody Brown was against Meri Brown’s idea to open a bed and breakfast because they’re “not big moneymakers” but it looks like she proved him wrong.

Fans watched Meri make her dream a reality in 2017 when she opened Lizzie’s Heritage Inn in Parowan, Utah.

The bed and breakfast earned its name from Meri’s grandmother, Lizzie, who grew up in the home. It has been in her family since 1870 when it was built by her great-great-grandparents. Meri’s mom, Bonnie Ahlstrom, reportedly lives at the inn and is part of its everyday operations.

When Meri was first thinking of her new business venture, the Brown family was still living in Las Vegas. She proposed the idea to the rest of the spouses, but was met with opposition.

Kody said bed and breakfasts are ‘not big moneymakers’

Meri was willing to put $40,000 towards a down payment and asked the other spouses to contribute an additional $40,000. Kody was adamantly against the idea and said that bed and breakfasts are “not big moneymakers.”

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Kody wanted a big hand in the operation of the business if he was going to contribute financially.

Last season, during an episode of Sister Wives, he told Meri, “Because we’re going to be investors in that business, we’re going to be the board of directors on it and we get to tell you how to run it?”

Meri responded, “No, not at all.”

The other wives were concerned about taking a big financial risk. No one seemed to be on board with Meri’s idea, but she was certain it would be successful.

She eventually branched out on her own and purchased her family home using earnings from her LuLaRoe business to fund her down payment.

The inn has earned top reviews and awards

Lizzie’s Heritage Inn has received positive reviews and several accolades since its opening. It’s earned the title of the “Best Country Inn in Utah” by Official Best of America in 2018, 2019, and 2020. Expedia.com listed the inn’s reviews as exceptional with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5.

Guests can choose from four different rooms which each sleep anywhere from two to four guests. Starting around $150 per night, guests are offered free breakfast, free parking, and free WiFi.

Meri runs the Instagram account for Lizzie’s Heritage Inn. She also shares photos of the inn on her personal page.

She recently shared a photo with her mom in front of the inn for her mother’s birthday.

Meri has become a successful, independent businesswoman

Meri has proven that she is able to be successful on her own, and doesn’t need financial help from Kody. Her LuLaRoe business has continued to thrive and she recently started promoting Juvenae eyelashes.

Knowing that she and Kody weren’t going to last, Meri’s business venture with the bed and breakfast could have been the beginning of her journey to find some independence.

Meri is the only one of Kody’s four wives who lives alone.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.

