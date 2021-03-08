Sister Wives: Kody Brown calls out ‘armchair polygamist’ who was directing him in ‘being a good husband’

Kody Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

Kody Brown isn’t backing down from calling out internet trolls lately. During his weekly Sister Wives live tweet on Sunday night, he shamed a follower who tweeted, “Really Kody!! Man up and be the man and husband God requires of you!!”

Kody’s response was, “Oh hay [sic] look the armchair polygamists are out to direct me in being a good husband……….again. ‘Accountability for me…but not for thee.’ #SisterWives “

The follower’s criticism came from an earlier tweet of Kody’s, in which he answered another fan who was bothered by the way Kody spoke to Meri in last week’s episode.

The previous tweet read, “Last weeks episode honestly bothered me on how you talked about Meri. But I will say I loved the 1 house design and thought it was great. I wish all your wives on board.”

Kody’s reply to that fan was more tempered, and he replied, “These are real relationships with real struggles. It bothers you because it is raw and sometimes very sad. I’m sorry it hurts, it hurts me too. #SisterWives “

Kody isn’t backing down from disparaging remarks

Kody has been very vocal on Twitter lately, especially on Sunday nights. He and three of his wives join followers, using the hash tag #SisterWives to tweet along during their weekly episodes.

Curiously, wife number three, Christine, has been the only of Kody’s four wives to be visibly absent for the live tweet sessions. No one has acknowledged Christine’s absence and she continues to post elsewhere.

Christine has posted several pics on her Instagram account, advertising her LuLaRoe clothing business and to share some of her kids’ daily happenings. She also runs a private Facebook group for her LuLaRoe business. She also stirred rumors of a move a couple of weeks ago when she told followers she was driving around looking at houses.

There is plenty of drama with four wives, 18 kids, 2 grandkids, and another move

Kody admitted recently that he has been “honest” and “grumpy” and even apologized to fans for his cynicism. There are plenty of ongoing topics to discuss when you have four wives, 18 children, and 2 grandchildren.

Among the most controversial ongoing topics in this season’s show are Kody and Meri’s dissolving relationship. The two gave different accounts of their marriage to the same reporter last month.

Kody claimed that their marriage is estranged and distant, while Meri chose to paint a picture of contentment, citing that she hadn’t gone anywhere.

Kody’s wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn have also shown disagreement over whether to live in one house, for which Kody strongly advocated, to no avail. In fact, Kody claimed on Twitter that the one-house idea is dropped.

Kody has “big plans” for Coyote Pass

He did, however, mention “big plans” for the family’s property at Coyote Pass, which turned out to be his big plans. Kody is trying to convince his wives to build three rental lots on the property in addition to the four lots for each wife and her kids. Converting the property will be a legal battle, as it’s only deemed as four lots, not the seven that Kody envisions.

There is plenty of drama to go around this season, with lots of storylines, from weddings to moving to separations, and fans are tuning in every week to find out what could possibly happen next.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.