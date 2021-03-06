Christine Brown becomes more active on social media again, see her color-coordinated outfit

Christine Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

Christine Brown is more active than usual on social media lately, and fans are loving the star’s cheery outfits and matching smile.

On Friday night, the plural wife posted a selfie to Instagram. She wore a red smock blouse by none other than LuLaRoe, dark denim skinny jeans, and matching red tennis shoes with black socks.

Christine looked happy and healthy on a chair in a relaxed pose. She captioned the photo, “This is one of those outfits that completely centered around the red shoes! It took me a while to find this matching top. I also feel like a toddler in this! “

Sign up for our newsletter!

Most of Christine’s followers played nice and paid her compliments in the comments. One fan said, “I love it and I love tuning in. You absolutely crack me up on the show and I so identify with you. Thank you for sharing. You’re beautiful!”

Other fans chimed in, saying, “yes!! She has the best, fun personality!”

Christine often uses her Instagram and Facebook accounts to promote her LuLaRoe business.

Fans complimented Christine’s appearance and bright smile

Fan compliment Christine on Instagram. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Christine’s sister wife, Meri is also a prominent LuLaRoe consultant, as have been Mariah and her fiance Audrey, Madison (who briefly helped Meri with her business), and Mykelti.

Christine promotes LuLaRoe and Cameo on social media

She has branched out on Instagram and Facebook, mainly to promote her business. In addition to selling LuLaRoe, Christine advertises on her Instagram account that she is part of the Cameo app. Cameo allows fans to pay a fee for a personal recording from their favorite stars.

Christine is Kody Brown’s third wife and the two have been spiritually married for 27 years. This season, fans have noticed a definite shift in Christine’s demeanor.

She made it clear in the first episode that she still struggles with jealousy in plural marriage and feels as though everyone hates her. In this season’s second episode, Christine and Kody argued over whether or not to take two cars.

When the Browns arrived at the Dargers’, Kody put Christine on the spot when talking about his one-house idea. And in recent clips, Christine was seen telling Meri she “can’t do marriage with Kody anymore,” telling Robyn that they don’t have to do anything together, and has chosen not to participate with the rest of the spouses on Twitter during their Sunday night live tweets.

There are disconnects between Kody and all of his wives this season, and the episode previews have proven there will be plenty more drama unfolding this season.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.