Christine Brown has been silent on Twitter lately while the rest of the Brown spouses live-tweet during the airing of their show’s episodes.

But Kody’s third wife is taking to Instagram to share what she’s busy doing.

On Thursday, Christine shared a pic of her and youngest daughter, Truely Brown.

The two were sitting on a plush bean bag chair together looking at an electronic device (what appeared to be a tablet).

Christine captioned the post with, “Yesterday we drove around looking at beautiful homes and i challenged my girls to create a home like the one we saw. @truelygracebrown took the challenge and made a mansion on @minecraft and she made a “Me” so I could live with her. #minecraft #momlife #blessed #challengeaccepted “

Christine mentioned that they “drove around looking at beautiful homes” — could this be alluding to the fact that she is moving yet again?

Did Christine’s post have an ulterior meaning?

Perhaps fans took Christine’s post to mean something more than what she was sharing. Driving around “looking at beautiful homes” could mean more than one thing, but perhaps it was just as simple as that.

Many followers used the post as an opportunity to comment on Christine’s aversion to the one-house idea.

One fan commented on the post, “Oh give up the one home thing in the comments that’s all people talk about! She’s against it and she has every right to be! She said she’s a better mom in her own home and there is nothing wrong with that! None of you were there to see EVERYTHING that has happened we only see small glimpses into their life! Stop judging!”

Christine has been under scrutiny from husband, Kody, lately. The long-haired blonde is never shy to voice her feelings and opinions.

In the first episode of Sister Wives this season, fans watched as Christine firmly put her foot down against the one-house idea. It’s no secret that Christine is the only of Kody’s four wives to strongly oppose the idea.

Christine also expressed that she feels as though everyone else hates her. Kody hasn’t been bashful about opposing polygamy lately, either.

The family has been living separately since they moved to Flagstaff, AZ from Las Vegas, NV. Christine often voices that she values her autonomy.

Christine spiritually married Kody Brown on March 25, 1994. She was Kody’s third wife, as she had always planned. And she is known for her words in the (former) opening credits of Sister Wives, saying, “I wanted the family, I just didn’t want the man.”

When Christine married Kody, he had already legally married first wife Meri, and spiritually married second wife, Janelle. Fourth wife, Robyn, entered the picture while Christine was pregnant with her and Kody’s sixth child.

Christine has mostly been a stay-at-home mom

Christine stayed home to raise the family’s children for most of her adult life, including the biological children of the other three wives.

She now operates a LuLaRoe business like her sister wife, Meri, and many of the Brown family members. In last week’s episode of Sister Wives, Christine mentioned that she drove to Phoenix for work but didn’t specify beyond that.

Fans are anxious to see if Christine will return to Twitter with Kody and her three sister wives this week. So far, she has remained absent from the live-tweets, and hasn’t posted to her Twitter account since last year.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.