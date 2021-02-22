Sister Wives: Christine Brown silent on Twitter again as the rest of the family live-tweets

Christine Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

While the rest of the Sister Wives quartet live-tweeted during their show’s second episode on Sunday night, Christine was curiously absent for the second week in a row.

During the series’ premiere episode for Seasib 15 last week, Kody and his other wives, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn, took to Twitter to comment on the episode and answer some followers’ questions.

Christine was the only spouse missing from Twitter, opting to stay silent, prompting some viewers to wonder why. Her Twitter account has been silent since April 2020.

Christine and Kody are not in a good place as of late

It’s no secret now that Christine and Kody are struggling in their relationship. Christine has recently been open to Kody and the other wives about her desire to live separately, and is adamantly against the one-house idea.

Christine was the only wife that Kody called out on Twitter last week, and he even used the wrong Twitter handle to tag her, further showcasing their disconnect.

Christine also revealed during the lunch with Kody and the other wives in the season’s first episode that she feels “hated” by the rest of the spouses, and has strongly voiced her need for autonomy (a word Christine often uses, and Kody recently mocked.)

During Sunday’s episode, tensions between Christine and Kody escalated even further. The two got into a heated disagreement about taking more than one car for their road trip.

Ultimately, Kody got his way and the husband and his group of wives took wife Robyn’s minivan after Christine’s car got a flat tire. The five of them were hesitant about traveling in one car for such a long period of time.

This week’s episode covered the Browns’ trip to Utah to visit the Darger family. In the episode, Kody and his four wives discussed how being away from other plural families has furthered separated their own family unit.

They’re still talking about the one-house idea

Their friends, the Dargers, live in one home and share a kitchen, as seen on the most recent episode of Sister Wives. Kody disregarded Christine’s opposition to sharing one house when he announced, in front of the Dargers, that she was against the idea, displacing any blame on himself.

Viewers are now curious as to whether Christine had already decided not to join the rest of the Brown family on Twitter during the episode and wonder what her reasons would be to alienate herself on social media.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.