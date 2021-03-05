Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown reflects, sets new goals, promotes business in March Forth play on words


Christine Brown of Sister Wives
Christine Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

Christine Brown of Sister Wives took to her Instagram account on Thursday with a fun March Forth post. The long-haired blonde used a play on words to celebrate March 4th, also unofficially known as March Forth and Do Something Day.

In the pic, Christine is wearing an emerald green, long-sleeved top from LuLaRoe (of course), black jeans, and black knee-high boots. She is seated at a round table with a bookcase behind her, the sun peeking through the blinds in the background, and a pen and notepad in front of her.

Her caption read, 🍀🥁MARCH FORTH!! ☘️🥁MARCH FOURTH!! It’s always been my favorite date of the year. I always reflect and set some new goals and I #marchfourth #lularoeclara #becauseoflularoe #blessed

Fans commented on Christine’s improved appearance, noting that the shade of green she’s wearing suits her well. Most followers of Christine’s page were supportive of the polygamist wife.

One fan commented, “Emerald green is your color!”

Another fan told her, “You look so calm, beautiful, and glowing.”

Yet another comment read, “I adore you, because you are true to yourself! Please, please, please stay true to YOU!”

She received another compliment saying, “You look radiant Christine!”

Not all of Christine’s followers posted compliments

Fans aren’t always so nice in comments, though, as most of us are aware. One stray fan posted, “My hope is that you would March forth knowing your worth and inspire your children to not settle for being second, third or fourth best.”

Christine Brown of Sister Wives on Instagram
One fan wasn’t so nice in Christine’s comments. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

In recent months, Christine’s followers have taken notice of the star’s changes in appearance. The third wife of polygamist patriarch Kody Brown is looking considerably thinner these days.

Kody hasn’t always spoken fondly of Christine, either

Her husband, Kody hasn’t exactly been kind in regards to Christine’s appearance. In the family’s tell-all book, Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage, Kody recounts catching a glimpse of a young, single Christine in the rearview mirror of his car during a drive.

Kody wrote in the book about one particular instance before he and Christine married. He wrote, “Christine went into the Quickie Mart and bought herself what seemed looked like the largest portion of chili cheese nachos that I’d ever seen. The sight of those nachos turned my stomach. I couldn’t watch her eat them.”

Kody and Christine Brown of Sister Wives
Kody and Christine Brown on their wedding day. Pic credit: TLC

“She must have been starving, because she was eating so quickly, and there was chili sauce and nacho cheese everywhere. Looking back, I hate myself for the thoughts I had at that moment, but the sight of this chubby girl in my car devouring chili cheese nachos for breakfast put the brakes on our relationship.”

“It brought out the most superficial and shallowest side of me. I still liked her—in fact, I liked her very much—but the nacho experience cooled my attraction a little—well, a lot.” 

Kody’s less than flattering comments about his third wife are indelibly etched in writing forever. Can you imagine Christine’s reaction when she read his passage? Perhaps Christine’s improved appearance and health are partly a passive insult to Kody.

Many fans paid compliments to the sister wife

Christine Brown of Sister Wives on Instagram
Fans commented on Christine’s post. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Christine promotes her business ventures on social media

Christine continues to promote her LuLaRoe business on her Instagram page. She joined sister wife, Meri in selling clothing for the multi-level marketing company.

Another source of income for 48-year-old the mom of six is Cameo. The app allows fans to receive personalized video messages from their favorite celebrities. Christine’s asking price is a reasonable $35.

In December of 2020, Christine advertised her Cameo presence and not all of her fans were impressed. Referencing the episode when Mykelti asked her mom to sing at her wedding, Christine took singing lessons in preparation. Many followers thought Mykelti should have left the singing to the professionals.

Christine has been the only wife to forgo the family’s weekly live tweets on Sunday nights. This season’s Sister Wives trailers have given us a preview of Christine and Kody’s strained marriage, leaving fans wondering if they’ll stand the test of time.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.

