Sister Wives: Janelle Brown is ‘hurt’ by Kody and Meri’s failed marriage and ‘deep troubles’

Janelle Brown of Sister Wives recently interviewed and detailed how she feels about her husband Kody Brown’s failed marriage with her sister-wife, Meri Brown.

Talking about the show’s segments that air Kody and Meri’s relationship woes, Janelle joked that she makes it a point “to take my bathroom break or something or I might go get a snack.”

She said she could usually handle watching most of the family’s footage on Sister Wives but admitted, “That one’s been really rough for me so I, I sort of zone out when they’re talking cuz I feel like I’m being intrusive or something, I don’t know.”

Janelle had only kind things to say about husband Kody

When the reporter asked Janelle whether Kody or Meri confided in her about their troubles, Janelle said, “You know, they, Kody does a very good job of keeping things very separate. He doesn’t usually. He doesn’t talk about the other wives with me.”

Janelle confided that she wouldn’t want Kody to talk about problems with the other wives, anyway. She didn’t want to hear it and called it “dangerous” for her relationship with Kody, noting that she needs to have a separate relationship with her husband of 28 years.

Janelle admitted that Kody and Meri “have struggled for a long time” and said it “hurts” when she sees them struggling. She explained that it “sort of spills over” into the other families, saying that it makes things feel as though they aren’t “completely calm” nor “completely whole.”

“When one relationship struggles, they all struggle”

Janelle claimed that she is always advocating for both Kody and Meri and reiterated that their struggles are hard on the entire family. She elaborated, “When one relationship struggles, they all struggle.”

Janelle made an interesting point that she isn’t always privy to details in Kody’s marriages with his other wives, but being in the public eye, she is now aware of most of the details. She also admitted to being aware of their “deep troubles” but said she doesn’t “go asking” about them.

Janelle feels that Kody and Meri are entitled to some privacy in their relationship, but that isn’t always afforded with their public lifestyle. When asked if she’s rooting for Kody and Meri to work things out, Janelle replied with an enthusiastic, “Yes, yes, of course!”

She mentioned that any relationship changes in their nearly 30-year timespan together would not be welcomed. The family has become more public this season about the struggles within each of Kody’s four marriages.

Meri isn’t the only wife to have struggles in her marriage to Kody

According to Kody, Meri and Kody’s strained relationship is nothing new — the couple has been separated for four or five years. Kody’s first wife gave a differing account of their relationship.

Second wife Janelle was very forward in voicing to Kody that she didn’t want him at her home during the height of the pandemic. Janelle also was irked when Kody mentioned money when shopping for daughter Mariah’s wedding venue.

Third wife Christine has voiced her opposition to Kody’s one-house idea, feels as though everyone hates her, admitted to feeling like Kody’s “basement wife,” and took issue with Kody’s past showering schedule.

Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn, seems to be the only wife to not have ongoing issues with Kody. Robyn isn’t exempt, though.

Last season, fans saw Robyn and Kody disagree over whether to buy or rent a home in Flagstaff. The family currently resides in Flagstaff in four separate homes and lives as four independent families, rather than one large, polygamous one.

Each of Kody’s wives lives separately as independent families

As opposed to their cul-de-sac setup in Las Vegas, Kody’s four wives each live 15-20 minutes away from each other, making for a lot more commute time for him. However, he admitted that he doesn’t see Meri or stay at her house, so he’s only dividing his time between three wives’ homes.

Viewers are curious to see the family’s final decision on Coyote Pass, a perpetual storyline on Sister Wives. Kody promised viewers “big plans” and they return every week to see what that might include.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.