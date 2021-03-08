Sister Wives? Did Kody call out ‘responsible’ wife Janelle after claiming she called him out over money?

Kody and Janelle Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

In another tweet from Sunday night, Kody Brown seemingly called out his second wife, Janelle.

Kody tweeted, “It sooooo funny to see sooooo responsible @JanelleBrown117 calling me out on concerns about price.$$$$ #SisterWives“

Kody was referring to a scene in last night’s episode when he and his four wives accompanied daughter Mariah and her fiancée, Audrey on their wedding venue search.

Sign up for our newsletter!

When the group toured their last stop, the stunning castle at Wadley Farms, their host escorted them inside to talk about the price. Kody pretended he was going to faint, leaning on Meri in front of him and made the comment, “I have 11 daughters.”

Janelle did not think Kody’s comments were timed appropriately

In the next clip, wife number two, Janelle, is on the confessional couch and sternly says, “Why does he bring that up now? Like, let’s look and dream and think big and then let’s figure out the financial part.”

Janelle then says, “Oh my hell” and shakes her head and rolls her eyes in disapproval. This reaction from Janelle was one that is typically out of character for her, but one that a lot of fans also enjoyed seeing.

Did Kody call out wife Janelle? Pic credit: @realkodybrown/Twitter

Janelle typically steers away from dramatic or debatable topics unless she feels it’s warranted and is known as the level-headed wife who handles a lot of the family’s finances.

Janelle was making the point that while touring venues for his daughter’s big day, Kody shouldn’t be making comments about having so many other daughters, implying that he has so many more weddings for which he’ll have to pay.

Maybe Janelle was voicing what a lot of viewers were thinking

Janelle said what a lot of viewers were probably thinking, which surmised that Kody should have just let Mariah and Audrey enjoy that special day without having to think about any undue stress it might be causing their family. Kody seems to think that Janelle’s comments came from another point of view, misconstruing the point she was making.

Kody’s comment showed he was only concerned with the financial aspect of things, or at least it came across that way. Janelle didn’t stop there, though.

Kody’s “sooooo responsible” Janelle wife took to Twitter on Monday morning to quote and retweet Kody’s comments with a simple statement of her own, saying, “You know my Achilles heel are the kids.”

Janelle Brown responds to husband Kody’s tweet. Pic credit: @JanelleBrown117/Twitter

Janelle shared a post over the weekend, detailing non-malignant cancer she had removed from her face. She will be fine but urged followers to practice skin protection.

Although she was Kody’s second wife, Janelle was the first of his four wives to make him a biological father with the birth of their son, Logan. The couple share a total of six children: Logan, Madison (Maddie), Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel, and Savanah.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.