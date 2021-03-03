Sister Wives: Janelle Brown answers fan question about wearing a wedding ring

Janelle and Kody Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

Janelle Brown of Sister Wives has been much more active on Twitter these days. She has been joining the other wives (minus Christine) and Kody on Sundays to live tweet during their show’s episodes.

Janelle answered a fan’s direct question early Wednesday morning. The fan’s tweet read, “Do you and your sister wives regularly wear your wedding rings? Sometimes I see the rings and sometimes I don’t. Just curious!”

Janelle quoted and retweeted the question and replied by saying, “Yes most do. I’ve never been a big ring wearer- in fact I have lost two because to [sic] took them off to work outside, go hiking/camping, play outside with kids, do really messy work in the kitchen and then misplaced them.”

Apparently Janelle has never been a fan of wearing rings

This isn’t the first time a fan has brought up the topic of not wearing wedding rings. Janelle stated in a February 2019 tweet that she’s “never liked rings.”

Janelle grew up in the mainstream Mormon church then converted to a fundamentalist Mormon, embracing the plural marriage lifestyle. Fundamentalist Mormons are a small group that embraces polygamy.

Janelle and Kody have a tangled family tree

Janelle was previously married to a man named Adam Barber from 1988-1990. In an ironic twist, Adam Barber is Meri Brown’s (nee Barber) brother. Interestingly, that means that Janelle was once Kody Brown’s sister-in-law before the two spiritually married.

So that means that Janelle is Kody’s former sister-in-law, previous step-sister and wife. That means their kids are also their nieces and nephews.

Janelle Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: @JanelleBrown117/Twitter

In another interesting fact about the tangled Brown family tree, Janelle’s mother, Sheryl Brown, was married to husband Kody’s father, William Winn Brown. That means Janelle’s biological mom is both her mother and mother-in-law. Having trouble keeping up?

Kody Brown’s second wife, Janelle, 51, was first introduced to Kody by first wife, Meri. Janelle joined Meri and Kody’s marriage spiritually in 1993. Janelle and Kody share six biological children: Logan, Madison, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel, and Savanah. They also share two biological grandchildren, Axel and Evie, whose mom is Madison.

Janelle Brown’s tweet from 2019 about wearing rings. Pic credit: @JanelleBrown117/Twitter

Janelle is a real estate broker by trade and even listed her own house for sale in Las Vegas. Janelle’s Twitter bio says, “I am married with a very large family! I love meeting new people from all walks of life and finding out what makes them tick. TLC’s SisterWives.” She also has a link to her website, which advocates healthy living.

Of the four wives, Janelle seemingly has the least volatile relationship with Kody. It often plays out as a business relationship on the show.

Janelle is typically viewed by fans as the most level-headed of Kody’s four wives. She is portrayed on the show as intelligent, sensical, and unreactive. Typically, Janelle doesn’t address private issues on social media, unlike her husband, Kody.

Janelle isn’t the only one extra busy on social media lately

Meri has also been posting more and sharing more detail about her personal struggles lately. She recently called out a follower who called her homophobic. Then she called out Kody publicly and praised sister wife, Robyn. And she called out Kody again regarding the Coyote Pass scene in last week’s episode.

And patriarch Kody has really sounded off lately on Twitter, calling out “jackwagons”, calling himself grumpy, and clapping back at fans who claim entire communities dislike him.

With all of the Coyote Pass drama happening this season, and the truth coming to the surface about Meri and Kody’s relationship, fans are looking forward to the rest of this season of Sister Wives.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.