Meri Brown continues Twitter rant, throws major shade at Kody while praising sister wife Robyn

Meri Brown was busy on Twitter on Sunday, answering many fan questions, posting comments, and sharing opinions as she live-tweeted along with husband Kody, and sister wives, Janelle and Robyn. Christine has been absent from the live tweets.

Late Sunday night, Meri posted a tweet that read, “Kody says I talk to Robyn about issues like it’s a bad thing. I’m actually quite grateful and blessed to have her in my life, someone who brings perspective, understanding, and love. Grateful that she has my back, as I do hers!“

The tweet came after she addressed the show not being scripted, and for throwing shade at Kody for apparently waiting until the last minute to say that the family was supposedly concerned they wouldn’t have rightful entry to the property’s pond if Meri built a house so close to it.

Meri’s followers sounded off against Kody’s treatment of her

Many followers of Meri replied to her tweet with support. One fan said, “He is so wrong for so much and takes NO ACCOUNTABILITY for the emotional damage he has clearly caused you… it’s seriously like watching abuse.” Another fan wrote, “I hate the way @realkodybrown speaks about you. He’s not setting a good example for the children.”

Another comment read, “Broke my heart what he said about her putting all of her emotions on him. Like dude, you’re her husband. It’s kinda part of the job.” Yet another fan suggested that Meri leave Kody, saying, “Enjoy your relationships with the wives and the children …run your business like a boss and treat kody the way he treats you . Better yet , cut your loss on that one . Better fish in the sea.”

Meri’s tweet was seemingly referring to the scene in last night’s episode when Robyn forced an intervention and invited Kody and Meri to join her at Coyote Pass to discuss their past squabbles over choosing lots on the property.

Fans were supportive of Meri

Robyn played peacemaker and was successful, and the three ultimately walked away happy while all holding hands. Robyn gets a lot of slack from viewers for being whiny, crying too much, and even because many think she has plotted to be Kody’s only wife.

Given that Kody has recently denounced his support for polygamy, and the fallouts he’s had with his other wives as of late, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Robyn was acting as Kody’s sole, monogamous wife.

Robyn plays the role of peacemaker between Kody and Meri

Robyn does play an important role in Kody and Meri’s relationship, though, whether genuine or not. Kody admitted in last night’s episode that Robyn plays the middleman between him and Robyn and that it’s actually helpful.

Meri and Kody revealed that they’ve recently visited their family therapist, Nancy, back in Las Vegas to work on their strained relationship. It doesn’t seem that counseling is enough to fix their relationship, though, as Kody has been laying everything on the line publicly, revealing that he and Meri have actually been separated for four or five years. Meri gave a conflicting story, ironically.

Meri has been much more vocal on social media lately, especially on Twitter during the polygamist quintet’s live tweets. Fans of the show are intrigued about what the true state of Kody and Meri’s relationship is, and what the family’s “big plans” are.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.