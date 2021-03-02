Sister Wives: Meri Brown calls out Twitter follower who called her homophobic

Meri Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

When a Twitter follower posted a comment insinuating that Meri Brown was homophobic, she shot back, defending herself.

The tweet in question read as follows: “Another unnecessarily homophobic comment – don’t kiss me robin, that would be weird…- It is unbelievably ignorant, naive, shallow, & archaic to be polygamous & homophobic, Meri. Take an online class or read a book. Smh.”

Meri replied with, “Lol not homophobic at all, I’m just not gay, so ya it would be weird…. “

The comment that mentioned “don’t kiss me robin, that would be weird” was in reference to a scene from last night’s episode.

Meri and Kody’s only daughter, Mariah is gay

Meri and her husband, Kody share one biological daughter, Mariah. She came out as gay to her family in 2017. Soon after, the family was introduced to Mariah’s then-girlfriend, Audrey. Mariah and Audrey got engaged two years later at the Women’s March in D.C.

Mariah and Meri suffered a fractured relationship after the catfishing scandal which occurred around the same time as Mariah coming out as gay. They were often seen bickering on the show, which caused them both a lot of strife. They have since apparently improved their mother-daughter relationship.

Meri hasn’t been shying away from controversy as much lately

She recently called out her husband of 30 years, Kody for saying Meri talks to Robyn about issues, like it’s a bad thing.

In the same 24-hour period, Meri also called out Kody for his comment about the rest of the family being apprehensive about her building a house so close to the pond. In another simple but effective tweet, Meri corrected a troll who claimed the show was scripted.

Her husband, Kody certainly isn’t holding back on controversial topics, either. The trailers for this season’s Sister Wives show a different Kody than fans are used to seeing.

He has been more brazen with his words, even cursing at times, which is out of character for him.

Fans supported Meri and called out the troll

Meri and Kodi have sought the help of their family counselor, Nancy to no avail.

Meri and Kody presented different accounts of their relationship to the public.

Kody told a reporter that he and Meri had been estranged for about four or five years. Meanwhile, Meri told the same reporter in a separate interview that she had been there all along and they were still together.

It’s a bit refreshing for fans to see Meri start to freely express herself, rather than posting cryptic messages all over social media. Fans of the show have a lot to look forward to this season, and surely Meri and Kody’s relationship will be at the top the list.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.