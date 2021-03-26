New clip offers more details in Kody and Meri Brown’s broken marriage, fans urge Meri to leave

Kody and Meri Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

In another clip for this week’s upcoming episode of Sister Wives, fans urged Meri to leave her estranged husband after getting another glimpse inside Kody and Meri’s strained relationship.

Kody opens the TLC clip by telling the confessional cameras that he was still “dealing with a lot of bitterness,” seemingly aimed at his estranged wife, Meri.

“Bitterness” might be one way to describe what Meri has been feeling since she and Kody have grown apart. Kody admitted that they’ve been separated for nearly five years, although Meri gave a different account.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As the words “the distance is growing” flashed across the screen, Meri exclaimed, “Kody and I don’t talk!”

While Meri was heard saying, “We don’t see each other,” Kody appeared to be at his fourth wife Robyn’s house as he was shown lounging with his two youngest kids, Solomon and Ariella, whom he shares with Robyn.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Kody isn’t inclined to be romantic with his first wife

Kody continued his confession, saying that he was more “friendly” with Meri but that it “doesn’t mean I’ve got any romantic inclinations.”

The distance have never been wider. Tune in to a new #SisterWives Sunday at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/cICndbGQG9 — TLC Network (@TLC) March 25, 2021

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to fans of the show that Kody and Meri aren’t romantic with each other. Meri recently revealed that she doesn’t get enough hugs or touch, and it’s “really, really lonely.”

Meri wiped away tears during her confessional then told the camera, “I just wanted him to put his arm around me.”

The cameras then switched to Meri and Kody in the driveway, filming from their phones and she said, “It’s not going to go back to normal.”

Fans urged Meri to leave and called Kody names

Fans have been outspoken about Meri and Kody’s relationship on social media and this time was no exception. Most fans of the show stopped by the comments to suggest that Meri should leave Kody amid their estranged marriage.

Apparently displeased with Kody’s treatment towards Meri, one commenter said, “Then divorce him!!! It’s been that way for years and it obviously isn’t getting any better.”

Another fan of the show chimed in to remind them that legally, Kody and Meri are divorced, but claimed that “she’s just hanging on for the show money.”

Sister Wives fans weren’t happy with Kody. Pic credit: @TLC/Twitter

Does Meri really need the money from the show?

As two fans brought up the topic of money, it seems that some feel that Meri doesn’t need to rely on Kody or the rest of the family for financial security.

Some speculate that Meri is financially independent of the rest of the family. She seems to be profiting from her LuLaRoe business and running her bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn.

Another fan came to Meri’s defense when she said, “Meri needs to move on from this self centered man.”

Other fans weren’t as nice and resorted to name-calling. One follower commented, “Ditch this dummy!” while yet another said, “He’s a loser! They should all leave him!”

Fans urged Meri to leave Kody. Pic credit: @TLC/Twitter

One last fan stopped by to berate Kody: “Kody you are an a**. Meri please leave. You don’t deserve his nasty comments on Twitter. He is no prize. U can do much better that him!!! Ms drama queen and ms sniffles can have him. You and janelle leave that group. Take ur money and run!!!!”

It’s unclear if Meri and Kody are holding back some truth about their split so as not to spoil the show. But all of the evidence points to their marriage being over and fans of the show can only watch and see what else unfolds this season.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.