Fans slam Kody Brown in comments of new trailer for Sister Wives, say he ‘hates Meri’

In another trailer for a new Sister Wives episode, fans slammed Kody Brown.

In the clip, Meri and Kody were seated together on the confessional couch. They were talking about Mariah moving back to Utah.

Fans noted that Kody looked completely uninterested in what Meri had to say. Some even accused the Brown family patriarch of hating the fact that his daughter is gay.

One follower said, “Kody looks like he loathes every word,” referencing his body language while Meri spoke about their daughter, Mariah.

Another follower commented, “He hates Meri, and hates the fact that his daughter is gay. It shows on his face.”

One fan told Meri to ‘kick Kody to the curb’

Yet another follower posted, “Kick Cody to the curb! He’s already said because he’s a polygamist he can’t get a divorce so it’s up to the wife. He would divorce Meri if he could. Run Meri run! It breaks my heart knowing she’s trying when technically he’s been gone from his life for years and years.”

The clip was focused on Kody and Meri’s daughter, Mariah and her close relationship with all of her siblings.

Meri mentioned that Mariah’s main reason for moving closer to family was because at Christmastime, Mariah was missing seeing her siblings.

She emphasized that she especially missed seeing her youngest siblings, Ariella, Solomon, and Truely growing up.

Meri doted on Mariah for wanting to be near her siblings even though she’s busy furthering her education and starting a life with her fiancee, Audrey.

Kody wasn’t engaged while Meri spoke about their daughter, Mariah

While Meri was talking, fans couldn’t help but notice that Kody looked disinterested. At times, he couldn’t even look at her while she was talking, instead looking off in the distance.

Kody’s body language seemed to imply that he wasn’t emotionally attached to the conversation. Viewers have noticed an abrupt change in Kody this season.

He has become more unapologetically outspoken, is using profanities (which is uncommon behavior for him), and is boldly calling out trolls on Twitter.

It’s nothing new to longtime fans of the show that Meri and Kody have been struggling in their relationship for quite some time.

Many fans think that Meri’s catfishing scandal started their broken marriage. It was around the same time that Mariah came out as gay to the family, which Meri wasn’t sure how to handle initially.

When fourth wife Robyn entered the marriage, the family dynamic shifted once again. And things got really interesting when Meri offered to legally divorce Kody so that he could legally wed Robyn.

Meri is unclear about her intentions, but Kody makes his well-known

Recently, Meri has indirectly defended Kody on social media as well as her “first wife” title. Despite Kody’s disparaging remarks that their relationship held “no value,” Meri told a reporter that she has to “honor and respect that.”

Kody, on the other hand, has been unafraid to say how he feels. He has also been going on Twitter tirades against followers who he feels have insulted him or his family.

In the past few weeks, Kody has called one follower a ‘Jackwagon,’ called another follower an ‘armchair polygamist’ for giving him unwarranted marriage advice, and arrogantly made remarks about fathering more children which got him called a “jerk” by fourth wife Robyn.

Fans of the show have plenty to keep them entertained this season with all of the ongoing issues between a husband, four wives, 18 children, 2 grandchildren, and another grandchild on the way.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.