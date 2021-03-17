Meri Brown shares pic with Robyn and Kody’s youngest child, says she’s ‘perfect in every way’

Meri Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

Meri Brown of Sister Wives posted a pic to Instagram on Tuesday of herself with the Brown family’s youngest member, Ariella Mae. The five-year-old is Kody and wife Robyn’s youngest child, as well as the youngest of the Brown’s total 18 children.

Meri captioned her pic, “This girl…. she lights up my life! She’s a bundle of spitfire and spunk, and love and compassion. She’ll take care of you and make sure you feel loved. She’ll make sure she’s the center of your universe, and make you feel like you’re the center of hers.”

“She’s perfect in every way,” she continued. “Oh, and when you stop by to hang out for a bit, she’ll cover you in stickers so you can be as fancy as she is.”

Meri said one of her hobbies is hanging out with the little kids in the family

Meri recently did her first Q&A for TLC. One of the questions asked was what her hobbies are. Meri mentioned that hanging out with the little kids in the family was a favorite hobby of hers.

She has always seemed to have a close relationship with Robyn’s kids. Being that Meri is an empty-nester, it makes sense that the 50-year-old wife and mom would want lots of company these days.

Meri’s estranged husband, Kody Brown, recently told a reporter that the two have “literally” been separated for about four or five years now and that he doesn’t stay at her house in his rotating schedule. Meri and Kody share one child together biologically, their daughter Mariah. Meri lives alone in a huge rental home valued at just over $1 million.

The family has expressed that getting them all together under one roof anymore is grounds for celebration given how infrequently it happens. She seems to enjoy hanging out with the youngest Brown kids when she’s not busy with her business ventures.

Meri stays busy with work when not hanging out with family

Meri owns and operates a bed and breakfast called Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, located in Parowan, Utah. She also runs a successful LuLaRoe clothing business.

Before the pandemic, Meri was often seen traveling all over the world with friends and colleagues. She recently began hosting “Fridays with Friends” on her Instagram live where she and a friend talk about traveling, social interactions, fashion, and try to answer fan questions.

Meri also is an active participant in the family’s live-tweets on Sunday nights. She has become more outspoken on social media lately, as well. She recently called out her estranged husband, Kody as well as online trolls.

Meri was Kody’s first wife and the couple wed in 1990. She was Kody’s only legal wife until 2014 when they divorced so that Kody could legally marry fourth wife, Robyn in order for Kody to adopt Robyn’s three children from a previous marriage.

Despite the ongoing rocky relationship status with Kody, Meri continues to portray an upbeat, positive lifestyle on social media.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.