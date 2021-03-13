Sister Wives: Meri Brown’s first ever fan Q&A, says Vegas was good for the family, see what else she had to say

Meri Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

In her first-ever fan Q&A session, Meri Brown of Sister Wives was featured in TLC’s stories on Friday. Fans were given the option to submit questions to TLC, and Meri later answered several of them.

The first question Meri answered was, “What’s your favorite place you’ve lived?” Meri said, “I think my very favorite place that I have lived is Las Vegas.” She mentioned that she loves the trees in Flagstaff and is “super glad” that they live there, claiming she doesn’t regret moving there at all.

Meri said living in Vegas was ‘good’ for the family

She then cited her reasons for why she loved Vegas saying there was “so much opportunity there.” These reasons include skiing and hiking, you could hit the city life, she made her very best friends there, and ends by saying, “I really really enjoyed living in Las Vegas. It was good for us,” with a smile of contentment.

The next fan question was, “What’s your most fond memory with the family?” Meri struggled to choose just one, stating there have been “way too many amazing experiences.” She boasts about how much she loves Thanksgiving with the family, saying that it’s “chaotic” but “so much fun” and says she starts looking forward to the holiday in May.

She touched on another fond memory of when the older kids were little. Meri explained that they lived in northern Wyoming for a bit and had a forest in their backyard, saying those years of the kids playing in their forest were fond memories for her. Meri also touched on the family’s trip to Hawaii, which she described as ‘pretty amazing.’

Meri Brown of Sister Wives answers questions on TLC’s stories. Pic credit: @tlc/Instagram

Meri’s hobbies include work, painting, and hanging out with the youngest Brown kids

The next question from a fan was, “What are your hobbies?” Meri replied, “I don’t have many hobbies” with a giggle. She mentioned how she tends to work a lot, but says that doesn’t really count as a hobby.

Meri went on to tell fans that since the pandemic started, she has been trying to chill out more and take some ‘me time,’ which for Meri includes painting, which viewers have seen before in an episode from Season 10 called “Meri Makes Amends” where she painted pictures for family members.

Lastly, Meri mentioned that she loves hanging out with the little kids in the family (presumably Ariella, Solomon, and Truely, who are the three youngest) saying how they make her smile and how it’s one of her “favorite things to do right now.”

The next fan asked Meri what her favorite food was. Meri answered “anything but sushi” saying that she’s tried it a couple of times but it “does not work” for her.

Meri’s dream is to visit Greece

Next, a fan asked Meri, “What is your dream vacation?” Meri’s answer was going to Greece, where she mentioned wanting to go for so long to “look at all the ruins, and wander through the villages, and go to all the islands, and sing Mamma Mia songs as I skip along the beach.”

She continued naming the things she’d like to do in Greece one day, saying, “see the wineries, and eat all the food. I just think it would be so much fun. That is top on my list, for sure.” Meri ended the Q&A by telling fans to remember to tune in to Sister Wives this Sunday.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.