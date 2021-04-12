Sister Wives: COVID-19 has magnified the family’s communication breakdown

Kody Brown and his four wives. Pic credit: TLC

On this week’s episode of Sister Wives, viewers watched as the family’s communication struggles intensified since the pandemic hit last spring.

Kody said in an opening scene this week that there is an underlying lack of trust within the family, and viewers have noticed their distance grow since leaving Las Vegas.

Janelle has been a strong advocate for trying to get the family on the same page as far as communication goes.

Last night, she called for one-on-one meetings with Robyn, who feels bad for where Kody “is at,” and Christine to discuss their communication issues.

Robyn met Janelle at her house to talk. Janelle reiterated her point from the first episode of this season when she invited the spouses to dinner together.

Janelle posed a rhetorical question to Robyn, asking if they all signed up for plural marriage to better themselves and if that was still the reason why they’re in it.

Robyn blamed COVID-19 for magnifying the family’s communication breakdown

Robyn, who got slammed by fans for tweeting about how her kids struggle without seeing Kody, revealed that “a lot of unsafe conversations happen” and that COVID-19 has “magnified their communication breakdown.”

Janelle retweeted one of Robyn’s tweets from Sunday night during the episode. Robyn remarked that her talks with Janelle keep her sane.

She simply posted two red hearts along with Robyn’s tweet, which read, “Janelle and I also talked a lot about our shared vision of our family’s future and getting out on our property.”

“Having these kinds of conversations with her has been sanity for me.”

Janelle retweeted Robyn’s tweet about their conversations. Pic credit: @JanelleBrown117/Twitter

Robyn was relieved that Janelle wanted to change the way the family communicates, and agreed that what they’re doing isn’t working.

Janelle said they need to lay down ground rules about what’s allowed to be said. Janelle voiced that unless the family starts coming together, they’re just a “bunch of monogamists” who share a husband.

When Janelle asked Christine to get together to talk, Christine, who pushed for a move back to Utah, reiterated her hatred of deep conversations. She jokingly said that she would be putting on her “adult panties” for the day to get through a difficult conversation with second wife, Janelle.

Janelle admitted that she wanted to change how she communicates. Christine, who revealed a “rough” relationship with Kody, called out Janelle to the confessional cameras, as being “very stubborn, like she has blinders on.”

Janelle, who Kody called “lazy” for her views on quarantining, doesn’t speak up as often as the other wives, but when she does, she’s determined to get resolutions.

The one-house idea never seems to die, although Kody claimed it was ‘put to bed’

Janelle, who disagreed with Kody’s bleak outlook for the family, brought up Kody’s one-house idea, making the point that she and Christine don’t always see eye-to-eye, and they definitely didn’t when the idea of sharing a home came up.

Kody’s second and third wives were on opposite ends of the spectrum when it came to the one-house idea. Janelle was a huge proponent for one home, whereas Christine wholeheartedly rejected Kody’s idea.

Janelle has no hard feelings about the topic anymore and was very open in her communication about it, proving that communication changes can happen.

Janelle, had trouble tweeting about last week’s episode, admitted that communication is key to their survival as a family, and that they’re at a crossroad.

Janelle pointed out that they’d have to go through a mess to accomplish change, and added that it won’t be easy, but nothing worth fighting for is.

However, it’s what they should have all come to expect, given the lifestyle they chose.

She added that the family’s separation and lack of effective communication is “stupid,” “not sustainable,” and isn’t what they signed up for.

Janelle addressed a fan who asked if she had the same conversation with sister wife, Meri

When a fan asked if Janelle had the same conversation with sister wife Meri, Janelle shared that she did, and hinted that viewers will see the footage in next week’s season finale.

Janelle confirmed that she had a similar talk with Meri, too, and fans will get to see it. Pic credit: @JanelleBrown117/Twitter

The family definitely could use some work in the communication department, especially after what fans have watched this season.

Viewers can tune in next week for the two-hour long season finale.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.