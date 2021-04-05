Sister Wives: Janelle Brown doesn’t agree with Kody’s ‘bleak’ outlook on their family’s future

Janelle didn’t agree with Kody’s “bleak” outlook. Pic credit: TLC

Janelle Brown returned to join Kody and Robyn during their Sunday night live-tweet and disagreed with Kody’s sentiments about their family’s future.

She tweeted, “I personally don’t think the outlook for our family future is as bleak as @realkodybrown paints it. I think there is so much potential and I have great hope.”

Janelle didn’t specify exactly what Kody said that she registered as bleak. It’s quite possible that she was referencing his relationship with Meri and how that affects the family dynamic.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kody and Meri’s relationship struggles were put on full display in last night’s episode. The couple of 30 years have been struggling for years, but viewers got an inside look at just how dissolved their relationship has become.

Kody seemed to think that he and Meri’s marriage is beyond repair, but Meri wasn’t ready to throw in the towel just yet.

Kody even hinted at giving his wives the option to leave, as he has stated before is 100 percent their choice. If Kody is expecting Meri to leave the family, like fans think she should, it would explain his bleak outlook.

Love Sister Wives as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

This isn’t the first time in recent weeks that Janelle has called out Kody on Twitter. A couple of weeks ago, Janelle fired back at Kody after he questioned her parenting decisions.

Janelle’s followers were split between her opinions and Kody’s.

Janelle disagreed with Kody’s “bleak” outlook for the family. Pic credit: @JanelleBrown117/Twitter

One fan of the show commiserated with Kody, who they felt has a lot of emotional layers to deal with, that were exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

One of Janelle’s fans felt for Kody, while agreeing with Janelle. Pic credit: @JanelleBrown117/Twitter

“I absolutely agree with you but can understand how hopeless he must feel at times, especially with COVID being thrown into the mix. It would be hard to go to another wife’s house knowing everything isn’t okay with another. Is he supposed to compartmentalize it?”

“Is he supposed to sweep it under the rug? Imagining the difficulty in navigating so many emotional depths and intricacies of a plural lifestyle is overwhelming. I am convinced that it has many benefits for those meant for it, but holy smokes; it certainly isn’t as cut and dry as monogamy.”

Another one of Janelle’s followers pointed out that Kody is the only one expressing the situation as bleak.

They wrote, “Its interesting to me how he seems to think everyone else feel like its bleak yet he’s the only one expressing it as such, also to me whether he likes it or not it kind of is more on him to balance everything”

One of Janelle’s fans commented about Kody’s take on the family. Pic credit: @JanelleBrown117/Twitter

Janelle remained her optimistic self even after disagreeing with Kody

Janelle, who is known by many as Kody’s most logical, easy-going wife, didn’t use her live tweets just to throw shade at her husband. She took time to point out that her time away from her husband of 27 years during the coronavirus pandemic made her appreciate their marriage even more.

She said, “If there was any silver lining of @realkodybrown and I being apart for those weeks – I was reminded how much I really love him and want him around – even after 27 years of marriage”

Janelle found a silver lining during her absence from Kody. Pic credit: @JanelleBrown117/Twitter

The family has a lot of decisions to make

The Browns obviously have a lot to work through and decide as a family. With four wives living four separate lives in four different homes, their family’s connectedness has been unraveling before viewers’ eyes.

Kody talked about how his one-house idea gave him clarity in last night’s episode when he said, “The whole one-house thing was, like, this huge wake-up call for me about how much we don’t want to be together.”

Although the idea has been put to bed, maybe living in one house as a family would bring the Browns the family unity they’ve seemed to have lost.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.