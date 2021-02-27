Kody Brown says plural marriage is a double standard, he doesn’t get to leave but his wives can

Kody Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

In a new interview with US Weekly correspondent, Christina Garibaldi, Kody Brown said plural marriage is a double standard because he doesn’t get to leave but his wives can, and reiterates that they’re all living separately.

Kody gave another interview this week detailing why he won’t leave his wife, Meri, despite their marriage woes.

He said that he feels as though his wives are living four separate lives, at different stages of their lives, and likened his situation to being on a “weird relationship conveyer belt.”

Kody tells his wives ‘you will get your time’

When asked how he deals with jealousy between his wives and how the pandemic has affected that, he replied with a saying he tells his wives, “You will get your time.”

He then elaborated on how their time has been split due to the coronavirus pandemic. In order to try to limit exposure and to prevent the spreading of the virus throughout all the households, the Browns had protocols put in place among the family, calling their rules, “corona etiquette,” noting that his doctor counseled him on the topic.

He said, “Some of us have been more willing to be compliant than others of us. That’s been the challenge.” Was this a vague way of calling out one or more of his wives for not following Brown family protocol?

He said if a wife isn’t fully compliant, or she travels, or she goes to visit her kids, she then has to quarantine due to possible exposure, and said, ”After a while she’s going, ‘Well do you even love me?’” to which he replied, “Yeah, I do, but you have to quarantine,” with a chuckle.

Kody and Meri ‘have been in a very dark place for a very long time’

The interviewer brings up the storyline of his and Meri’s spark fading. Kody explained his take on their marriage, saying, “Meri and I have been in a very dark place for a very long time.” He is hopeful that time and some communication will heal things with Meri.

Garibaldi then asks him if he believes in getting to the point of leaving a relationship when it isn’t working anymore. He said in plural marriage, he doesn’t feel as though he has the right to say a relationship is ending. He admitted he can’t say, “Hey, I’m divorcing you.”

“However, any one of them can,” he shared, adding, “They need to understand that they can leave. Nobody’s going to be a prisoner here.” Kody said his wives were offended by him offering for them to leave on their own free will and they thought it implied he was trying to get rid of them.

Kody claimed ‘I don’t get to leave, but they can’

He finished by saying that plural marriage is a “double standard.” He says they “tolerate” other double standards within their family, too, one of them being, “I don’t get to leave, but they can.”

Meri could be described as an outcast in the family, given what viewers have seen play out on Sister Wives, especially so far this season. One of the main storylines in their show has focused on the discord between Meri and Kody.

This interview comes on the heels of Meri posting a long-winded message on Instagram on Friday. It seems that Kody isn’t shy about being forthright about the state of their relationship, but Meri prefers to keep the details private.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.